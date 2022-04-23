Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: Can SAFC seal a crucial league double to aid their play-off berth hopes?

The Riches Leaderboard...

Only one winner over Easter weekend, with our Will getting a return on his Bankers Bonus treble forecast. A useful infusion of over £20, which off sets his other bet stakes, and helps him to solidify his position as runner up with only a few fixtures left. A good time to pick up a lone win with only two weekend games left for the Riches posse to climb the leaderboard.

Our Gair proved that gambling doesnt pay for the second time this Riches season, by going bankrupt once more.

The lads are running out of time to catch up with big dog Danny, but it only takes one good acca to come in and all can still change.

Banker’s Bonus...

Sunderland need to keep racking up the points in order to secure the playoff spot they want so much, having thrown away the chance for an auto spot with the poor run post the new year.

SAFC played well down at Cambridge, with Broadhead scoring a great winner in front of the freezing travelling fans (our Malc included). Securing a home and away double could all but confirm a top six place, should Wycombe and Oxford both lose their matches.

If Sunderland get at least a draw this Saturday at home, the Riches lads will get a tenner extra to boost bets on the last league weekend game, against Morecambe away.

If the lads win and score 2 goals or more, which could mean they overtake Wycombe both in league position as well as goal difference, the generous Banker will award the Riches posse a sweet £20 extra for next weekend.

Our Gair will be included too, giving the big lad with empty pockets “one last dance” (too soon?).

This week’s bets...

Anthony Gair says...

I’m Bankrupt again! I am very keen to see the lads win this weekend, but after Easter weekend’s events I am once again broke, so cannot lay or recommend any bets. Good luck to the lads this Saturday. I hope your luck is better than my betting fortune has been this season!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Bet Builder I genuinely can’t see this run we are on stopping through to at least the lottery of the playoffs, and my bet builder for the Cambridge game reflects that! Nathan Broadhead to score 1st, Over 2.5 goals & Sunderland to win. £5 returns £56

“Down the Leagues” EFL Treble I am looking to pick one decent chance of a win from each of the EFL divisions here. From the Championship it’s Luton to beat Barnsley; In League One we’re picking Portsmouth to ease past Gillingham; Down in League Two it’ll be Exeter to win against Rochdale. £5 on this treble will get you £28.42 back!

Will Jones says…

Championship bet builder Fulham v Bournemouth, Forest v Posh, Huddersfield v Barnsley, West Brom v Coventry all over 2.5 goals. To mix it up a bit lets add Swansea v Boro under 2.5 goals. All of the above, putting in £5 @ 20.4/1 gives me £101.98.

Sunderland bet - Sunderland to win both halves I’m of the belief we will kick on from the start and smash through these. An early lead, and one more to kick in toward the end to show the rest of the league how it’s done. £5 @ 23/10 returns £16.50

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2–1: It’s near the end of the season and I’m not going to change my tactic now. £5 returns £40. EFL Treble: Luton, MK Dons and Sutton all need wins for their own respective reasons and the three of them all have winnable games against sides in the lower half of their leagues. £10 returns £73.75.

Malc Dugdale says...

Double SAFC strike - Ross Stewart to score first, Nathan to join him any time At home and in front of what will be a great crowd I am both hopeful and confident Ross will find his shooting boots. Great odds of 18/1 for Rossco scoring first, followed by Nathan getting another to seal the deal at anytime in the game (another in the 98th minute will do). Fiver returns £95.

4 fold prem punt Arsenal, Spurs, Man City and Liverpool all to win. If the first three come in on Saturday, the Merseyside derby will surely bring home the cash in the Sunday afternoon closer of the weekend. Fiver returns £27.98

Michael Dunne says...

League 1 Home treble Rotherham, Wigan and MK Dons are all at home this weekend. They all need the wins. Wigan have it the toughest with a home game against Plymouth. I still expect them to win and get a step closer to automatic promotion. £5 returns £30 @5/1 for this treble coming in. Sunderland 1-0 Cambridge I am expecting another tight, uncomfortable tussle. Sunderland aren’t blowing teams away these days, and Cambridge have beaten league leaders Wigan in recent times. I expect a win for the lads but it won’t come easy. 1-0 returns £35 for my fiver @ 6/1

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!