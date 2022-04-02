Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland grab a vital three points at home to Gillingham?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 1-0 Gillingham

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

All that matters now is as many wins as possible out of the seven games we have left.

Alex Neil has focused on a tight back line and I doubt Gillingham will be able to break that down, especially as getting an away point will keep them three points clear of third bottom Morecambe, even if the latter manage a win at home to Burton. This is highly likely to be another “can you bend one round the parked bus” challenge.

Stewart may be a bit distracted from his call up, and everyone fancies young Paddy Roberts to net in this fixture if they don’t go for big Nessie, so to try to be different and get back up the table I’m going for young Clarke.

He has played very well of late and has scored, and should have had more if luck went his way.

I don’t care if this is 1-0 or 10-0, three points are all that will do. If we can’t start to beat teams in the bottom six now, when it counts more than ever, we aren’t ready for playoffs, or the league above. Simple as that.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 3-0 Gillingham

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After the international break, hopefully Alex Neil will have used his time wisely with the lads available to train and we take that into this one.

Due to our inability to play, we have fallen out of the play-off places and we need to return to League One action with a win.

It feels like we are getting closer and closer to having a full squad to choose from and this can only benefit us. We played some good stuff against Lincoln but we must be more clinical.

I fancy us to put Gillingham to the sword, and keep on pushing as the season draws to a close.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 2-1 Gillingham

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a nice time off and hopefully some lads getting back to fitness, we are hoping for a solid push from the lads in the hope that others slip up.

I believe we have it in us to grind these games out and I believe we will, with a consolation late on from Gills.

We have won at the SOL against the lower end teams without much strain but without converting chances, a bit more confidence in the boys and we will be firing.

Another win I hope as the end game looms.

Matty Foster says...

Sunderland 2-0 Gillingham

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Before Neil Harris arrived, Gillingham were on a run of 14 without victory and were plummeting towards League Two at terrifying speed.

However, he has turned their fortunes around and they currently find themselves four points above the relegation zone.

This will be a lot tougher than it would have been two months ago. But we too have become a lot tougher to breakdown with only one goal conceded in five.

I think we’ll win this, but realistically, we need to win this given our current position. I’ll go with a 2-0 victory and Patrick Roberts to open the scoring!

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-0 Gillingham

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

The season starts here, so to speak. The mini season, at any rate. Seven games left, we sit outside the play offs but still knowing our fate lies in our own hands.

We’ll face tougher challenges - on paper - than Gillingham over the coming weeks, but we need to show more quality in front of goal than we saw last time out, and more quality overall than we’ve seen in our previous two home games. I’m hopeful we’ll see both. 2-0, with Patrick Roberts, who was good against Lincoln, netting the first.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-0 Gillingham

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We’ve looked tighter at the back over the past few months, but that’s come at the expense of our attacking threat. It’ll be another tight game, but I think Ross Stewart will be the deciding factor.