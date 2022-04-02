Roker Riches 2021-22: Sunderland are favourites with the bookies to beat Gillingham today...

The Roker Riches table...

Only one winner 2 weekends ago, with our Bomber gaining ground on Riches page editor Malc with nearly 20 quid profit through a three-way acca.

Barely a tenner divides the lads on either side of the £100 mark.

Gair continues to struggle at the bottom of the table, and Danny continues to lord it over the rest of the table with his over £500 stack of chips.

55 quid divides second from second bottom, so as is generally the case one good win or a couple of steady wagers coming in, and the table can change quickly.

Banker’s Bonus...

Both Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts started in the last match against Lincoln, though they didn’t quite help us get all three points to bring back up the A1.

As a result, the Riches team have a tenner bonus for our game this Saturday afternoon.

Roberts and Neil played well and the former almost got in the goals, but didn't quite, so the bonus loot does not stretch to twenty quid. Another chance to win extra betting loot will be available to our Riches rabble ahead of next weekend's match.

This round’s bets

Anthony Gair says...

Positive Bet Thought I’d go with another angle this week - let’s go one positive, one negative, so regardless of how the week goes, we still have a chance. Sunderland to win 3-1 is 18/1 with Bet365. £15 returns £285 including bankers bonus tenner. Negative Bet Well, this is how it usually goes, isn’t it. We score first, they equalise then score in the last minute to win. Wey, that’s what this pretty much entails. BTTS and Gillingham to win is 18/1 as well, so £5 returns £95. Happy trails.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Bet Builder I’m praying for it all to come together and for fans to see both a positive result AND a good performance! Seeing as I’ve tipped him to be the saviour of our season, I’m going with Patrick Roberts to lead the charge back at home against Gillingham. - Over 2.5 goals, Patrick Roberts to score anytime, Sunderland to win (-1 Handicap) £10 returns £60.43 (fiver from the banker)

League One Win/Win Yep it’s that time of the season again! Back Sunderland’s playoff competitors in a win/win situation. Backing three playoff challengers this week, if they all win… it’s chicken dinner for us. If one slips up, it’s points dropped and Sunderland have the chance to capitalise! See! Win/Win! Wycombe, Sheff Wed and MK Dons all to win £10 returns £34.70 (fiver from the banker again - cheers big man!)

Will Jones says…

3pm over 1.5 Acca Cracka Brighton v Norwich, Posh v Boro, Luton v Millwall, Plymouth v Oxford, Ipswich v Cambridge £5 @ 3.7 to 1 = £18.50 return Sunderland to win and both teams to score: I believe we will dominate the game but rely on some elements of quality to win this weekend. We don’t concede many but I am of the beliege the Gills form will bring them to score at least once. £15 @ 5/2 = £52.50 (including bankers tenner)

Danny Roberts says....

Sunderland to win 2-0: I’ll go with the tried and tested, minus a goal conceded. I think we’re good defensively and it could be a game similar to Crewe… just hopefully not a late show from Sunderland. £5 returns £32.50.

L1 Five Fold: I’m going to go crazy in League One this week and put a big acca on that could trip up anywhere. I’m banking on Ipswich, Wigan, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday to all win, as they should. And finishing it off with Charlton to win or draw against Lincoln. £20 returns £211.90, including bankers tenner.

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland to win both halves I’m backing the lads to get a lead in the first half and to build on that with a good win with further goals in part 2. With decent odds of 11/4, this brings in a nice £18.75 for a fiver stake. Worth a dabble I reckon. 5 way prem punt There are some games this weekend in the top flight which I think are very likely to result in clear wins. All of Liverpool, Man City, Leeds, West Ham and Spurs should take the big-W against Watford, Burnley, Southampton, Everton and The Filth. At odds of nearly 7.5 to 1, my bankers bonus tenner brings in £94.26 with a bonus added on Bet365. Not bad for a free tenner bet. Old firm punt It’s derby day in Glasgee, and I think this is worth a punt, and changing where I normally put my bets will hopefully change my luck. Celtic to win and both teams to score is a generous 9/2. These games often have a few goals scored, and in the previous leg in February the hoops won 3-0 at home. Worth a couple of quid in my book as I think the Gers will score, but the Green side of Glasgow will have too much for the Ibrox outfit. Fiver returns £27.50.

Michael Dunne says...

EPL Draw double I’ve gone for two games where I could see the game finishing level. Brighton-Norwich and Crystal Palace-Arsenal. Viera pulled a draw out of the bag against Man City the other week and could do it again against his former team. Brighton and Norwich can both concede goals so and are both not in great form. £5 @13/1 returns £71.20 Sunderland 2-0 Gillingham I’m expecting a solid but unspectacular win. At this stage, it doesn’t matter how we win, just that we do win. Our defensive structure has certainly improved and if we can keep a clean sheet, we should get enough chances to win . Fifteen quid on 2-0 @ 11/2 returns £97.50 (thanks for the extra tenner banker)

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!