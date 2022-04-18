Andy’s Player Ratings: Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Sunderland - Points shared in cagey Easter affair!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Not stretched in a cagey affair, looked comfortable throughout and more confident claiming the high ball.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Still does not look comfortable in the position he’s being asked to play but does a job for the team and didn’t do anything wrong.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Very solid in the middle of defence, handled Hardie and Ennis well, and made a good block from a dangerous shot from Mayor.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Had a couple of bursts forward in the second half but then got easily beaten twice late on as Plymouth created a chance, otherwise a solid enough game.

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Struggled to get into the game, he’s really not a left-wing-back and did not fare much better in the second half when he switched to the right.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Really good battle with Kamara, a little careless in possession in the first half but does a lot of dirty work for the team.

Corry Evans: 7/10

The slow cagey game suited Evans, was calm and composed on the ball, other than a volley from a set-piece, which sailed miles over.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Started on the right today and was poor, and struggled to make an impression. Switched to the left in the second half and was marginally better but not a good game for the winger.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Had a couple of efforts on goal after cutting inside onto his left foot but neither were close to going in. Was mostly too deep to give support to the front two, although did play a nice ball into Broadhead in the second half.

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Looked very lively in the first half and created some half chances with his direct running and quick feet, had a shot saved in the second half but couldn’t get involved after the break.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Had one good chance when he brought the ball down well, turned quickly, and fired a shot just wide but was really isolated up top and was left chasing overhit balls from deep.

Substitutes

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Came on and barely had a touch in a quiet end to the game.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

The team couldn’t get Roberts on the ball after his introduction.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Came on to replace Matete and the team lost a bit of control of the game from that point, not down to Neil’s introduction but left him no chance to make an impression in attack.

Man of the Match: Bailey Wright

It was a closely fought contest, without any individual particularly standing out but I thought Evans and Wright did their job of snuffing out attacks through the middle with Wright, in particular, doing well in the centre of defence as we kept a clean sheet.