Score Predictions: It’s a tough one to call as Sunderland travel to Plymouth!

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Plymouth Argyle are shaking in terms of form at the moment and also have huge injury problems which have recently got worse with their skipper also now in the physio room. Up north, the lads are going from win to win no matter what kitchen sink is thrown at them to spoil the party.

I’m backing the lads to score two and hope that we can defend and concentrate a bit better than we did for that middle 20 minutes at home to Shrewsbury.

Broadhead is on fire and feels more likely to score than anyone just now, though I’d love to see Ross Stewart get one to ease the pressure as the play-offs loom.

Matty Foster says...

Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It's great to see Sunderland with such resilience, but it's doing my heart no good at all.

Today's game was always the tougher of the two Easter fixtures. And it comes against a side that despite losing to Wycombe away from home, have some pretty formidable home form. They've not lost at Home Park since late February, recording six wins out of six without conceding.

This is a huge test for us. A win would go a long way in guaranteeing a play-off berth, but with neither side wanting to lose, my gut feeling is a score draw.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After another hair raising game and yet another late winner, another big game in the promotion/play-off picture is upon us. Plymouth have been impressive at home and it’s a long trip for the lads so we will need to be determined and uncompromising.

I’d expect Evans to return to the line-up with Neil setting us up to be hard to break down, with hopefully the ability to pinch a few goals at the other end.

A wild card could be the return of Alex Pritchard who didn’t feature at all against Shrewsbury, and his quality would be a real gift. If we can keep it tight, I fancy to take three points. We must learn the lessons from our languid play on Good Friday after the job should have been done.

Will Jones says...

Plymouth Argyle 1-4 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Nothing and nobody can stop us grabbing a winner, so maybe we can utilise this momentum and really stuff someone like we all thought we were going to at 3:30pm on Friday.

Plymouth are faltering, they have a few key players out injured and I feel with the wind blowing in the right direction we can really show our prowess for a full 90 minutes and show what we are made of.

Admittedly my prediction is against the long standing form that Plymouth do not concede at home (just 2 in 2022). But I feel we don’t conform to the norms lately. Time to stand up and be counted. This is our run in, why not scare the rest of them s**tless.

Martin Wanless says...

Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

And on we go to Home Park, looking for another 3 points in our late charge. Is automatic promotion completely off the cards? Who knows. But one thing's for certain, we cannot afford to drop too many points between now and the end of the season.

Plymouth have had an excellent season, but injuries are catching up with them now and that could swing the balance in our favour. With Nathan Broadhead coming into form at exactly the right time, I’m going for the Welshman to open the scoring today in another tight encounter. 2-1.

Chris Wynn says...

Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I predicted that Shrewsbury would be on the wrong end of a good hiding on Friday, and I was right for just less than half an hour - it all went a bit weird after that. This one today however, is a tough one.

They might have had a wobble on the road but Plymouth are rock solid at home, winning their last six and conceding only twice in 2022. I’m going for a draw.