After The Final Whistle: Shrewsbury fan Ollie does not think Wright was fouled before Vela’s goal!

Share All sharing options for: After The Final Whistle: Shrewsbury fan Ollie does not think Wright was fouled before Vela’s goal!

Matthew Crichton: Elliot Embleton scored a screamer on his left foot early on to put Sunderland in front early on, were you concerned at that point that it may have become a thrashing?

Ollie: After the first goal no, Shrews have one of the best defensive records in the division and we haven’t been thrashed by anyone in the league this season. In addition, games versus Sunderland have always been close. Before this game, I hadn’t seen a Sunderland side that made me think we might be on the end of a thrashing.

MC: For Nathan Broadhead’s second, would you agree that Marko Marosi parried Dennis Cirkin’s shot into a very dangerous area?

O: The original shot was a good effort and came through a crowd of players, dipping late. It was a good save from Marosi, but unfortunately, it landed to a Sunderland player. However, it wasn’t a simple chance, it was a great strike from Broadhead to put the ball away. Back to your first question, I was seriously worried at this point. I tweeted:

13 mins - 2-0 - this Sunderland side is different gravy — Salopcast (@salopcast) April 15, 2022

Sunderland looks truly impressive in the first 20 minutes. Well coached, with a solid game plan that was being implemented with a high degree of accuracy by the Sunderland players. Salop fans were commenting how poor we had started the game, while we hadn’t started well, full credit should go to Sunderland who started the game with ruthless efficiency. In this spell Sunderland looked like a team that should have won the league, they were very impressive.

The match-winner once again.



Nathan Broadhead's reaction... pic.twitter.com/iPiScD2sUo — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 15, 2022

MC: From around the 30th minute Sunderland switched off and Shrewsbury did very well to come back level, were you pleased with the character shown by Steve Cotterill’s players?

O: Did Sunderland switch off? Maybe they did, Sunderland's passing certainly dropped in accuracy, but Shrews players got tighter as a unit, reduced the space, closed off some of the passing angles and increased their intensity in the press. Character has been a key strength of this side all season. We have a solid bunch of hard-working players who never give up. It won’t surprise Salop fans that we mounted a comeback.

MC: Josh Vela’s goal was an excellent finish, but would you agree that there was a clear foul on Bailey Wright during the build up?

S: No. Vela’s finish was great, it is a shame he hasn’t scored more this season. Regarding the build-up to the goal, you might need to take your red and white specs off. Wright had been battling with Bowman all game off the ball, in the attack Wright turns his head backwards to see where Bowman was, stops his run, body checks Bowman and then they tangle. It was very poor decision-making by Wright who seemed more interested in body checking Bowman than getting back into position and supporting his teammates. I can imagine when the Sunderland staff view the goal back, they will be less than impressed with Wright’s role in the goal, if he had continued his run Shrews might not have scored.

MC: As with Chris Maguire and Connor Wickham, Tom Flanagan came back to haunt Sunderland with a goal, what did you think of his volley to level things?

O: It is a common theme among fans, we always remember former players scoring against us. The goal was well taken by Flanagan who has impressed since his January transfer.

Alex Neil reflects on another last-minute win.



Watch in full... pic.twitter.com/LXeZTlVdNt — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 15, 2022

MC: Sunderland had great depth on the bench to bring on Patrick Roberts, Dan Neil and Corry Evans, do you think that is a key reason why we keep finding late goals?

O: Being able to bring on quality subs is one of the big advantages clubs like Sunderland, Wigan etc have versus clubs like Shrewsbury. Our bench this season has been painfully weak. The Sunderland subs certainly helped turn the game back in Sunderland’s favour, we were able to survive a few scares before conceding.

MC: Who would you say impressed you both the most and the least for Sunderland?

O: Most impressive: Embleton. Least: Wright.

MC: Broadhead’s winner was a devastating blow to Shrewsbury who defended well in the second half, what was your overall assessment of the match?