Andy's Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-2 Shrewsbury - Broadhead rescues Lads at the death yet again!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Barely anything to do, had no chance with the first goal, and did well to get a hand to Flanagan’s equaliser but couldn’t keep it out. Reacted well to an under-hit ball by Wright late on to clear.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Most of Shrewsbury's threat came down his side, he dealt with it well enough but doesn’t look particularly comfortable on the right of a three.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Typically solid display by Wright but not great on the ball today. Fouled in the build-up to Shrewsbury’s first goal.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Looks like a much better player when he’s getting forward, had a couple of good efforts on goal, one of which led to our second goal.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Sent a shot just wide in the first half and put in a great cross in the second that someone should have attacked but looked like a frustrating afternoon for Gooch with the ball mostly bouncing off him when trying to attack the full back for throw ins and goal kicks for the opposition.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Dived in a bit too late just before Shrewsbury scored when he could possibly have stayed on his feet and made it more difficult for the visiting team, then failed to follow the runner who slotted home. Looked great in the first half an hour but couldn’t keep up his good start.

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Struggled to get involved today, even during the good start he was a passenger. His game was summed up by the yellow card he picked up for diving.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Kept up his recent good form by scoring a cracking goal after just three minutes and was then involved in the build-up to the second, faded after the break, and was replaced on the hour mark.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

A really frustrating player to watch, usually has the beating of his full back but then either does too much or goes backward. Thankfully he delivered when it mattered with a great cross from deep for the winner.

Nathan Broadhead: 7/10

Scored two goals, both really well taken. The first was a well-hit, first-time shot, and then a good run and flicked header to win the game.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Looks like he has lost his shooting boots but came close to getting on the scoresheet today, especially when we were pushing for the winner and had one shot hit the crossbar.

Substitutes

Corry Evans: 6/10

Came on just after the equaliser to help us regain a foothold in midfield, and did just that while keeping it simple.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Came on for the last 12 minutes as we searched for a winner.

Dan Neil: 6/10

On for the last five minutes, not much chance to make an impression.

Man of the Match: Nathan Broadhead

Scored two goals, including another absolutely vital late goal. Wasn’t massively involved in general play but always dangerous in and around the box and popped up when it mattered most. Absolutely clinical when he gets a chance.