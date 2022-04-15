Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Are our panel confident the lads will tame the Shrews this afternoon?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 2-0 Shrewsbury

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a thrilling yet challenging tie last weekend at The Kassam, we have to hope that we can get back to a strong and hopefully convincing, confident performance against 16th place Shrews.

They have mixed form with only 1 point from the last 4, but that point was preceded by 3 wins on the bounce. One of them was a 3-0 thumping of Rotherham away, with by a 5-0 humping of Morecambe pre that. We need to be on it from the start clearly.

Ross threw a good chance away last game, but is getting into good places and creating for others, so I’m picking him to score our first and resume his great record. The Shrews let in and score about one a game (GD +2) but I think we will do what MK did rather than The Millers, and take this by 2. Hope so!

Matty Foster says...

Sunderland 3-1 Shrewsbury

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Easter weekend will go a long way in deciding how the end of the season pans out.

Today’s game on paper is a game we should be winning, given Shrewsbury’s position and our current form.

However, they’re capable of causing a major upset, and need to look no further than their three-nil victory over Rotherham four games ago.

First goal could be crucial here, and if we’re to strike early I could see us running away with it.

I’m perhaps being slightly optimistic with this scoreline, but I’m hopeful we can lay down the gauntlet before a tough test on Monday.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-0 Shrewsbury

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a massive 3 points we’re back at home for a potential banana skin fixture.

Shrewsbury have managed decent results against the better sides in this league and will need to be taken seriously.

We just need to keep doing what we have been. Keep it tight and we will take one of our opportunities. If we can get Stewart back amongst it, our changes will get even better.

The return of Alex Pritchard is always a boost and I feel he will inspire us to a Good Friday Feeling.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-1 Shrewsbury

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

With the teams around us having to play each other, the significance of a win here is paramount.

I understood the plan last weekend, go and frustrate, counter and not lose. It worked, barely, but with this being the most we have on the training ground till the play offs this will need to be utilised to show the control and the tempo Alex Neil wants from his team.

I believe we can pull this out the bag, get a few goals, cement out place in the play offs more or less and carry on injury free.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 1-0 Shrewsbury

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I suspect this will be another tight affair, grinding out a win rather than taking the opposition to the cleaners – and really, at this stage of the season, it’s the scoreboard at full time that matters. Shrewsbury don’t concede many (by my reckoning they haven’t conceded more than two in a league game since August, and have only conceded two goals on four occasions in the past 28 league games) and their defence of course features Tom Flanagan, who had been playing some of his best football for SAFC before our sporting director put the interests of the player ahead of the interests of the club. That said, we know Flanagan can struggle in the air against bigger forwards, which is why I’m backing Ross Stewart to end his goal drought and bag the only goal of the game.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 3-0 Shrewsbury

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It’s about time we stuffed someone, and I’ve got a feeling it today will be the day. Stewart’s due a goal, and hopefully this will set him off on another good run.