Roker Riches 2021-22: Easter weekend "double-egger" - Where are the wagers landing this weekend?

The Riches Leaderboard...

A huge four winners from the 6 of us last weekend, with Malc, Will, Danny and Bomber all taking income from the win away at Oxford or their other associated footy bets that weekend.

Bomber had the best return, which is interesting as his bets were randomly selected for him due to him being late on submission. Who said lucky dips can’t win eh?

A good win was taken for Danny too, with less significant (but still welcome) income for Malc and Will. Only Gair and Michael lost both wagers, which means this weekend will be Gair’s last proper betting foray this season, unless he finds a win among the Easter bunnies.

There is still only a “bulls-eye” between second and second bottom, so all to play for apart from the title… which Danny has in the bag way more than Wigan, Rotherham or MK Dons do in our little league.

Banker’s Bonus...

Last weekend's bonus was based on the scoring and assisting form of Ross Stewart.

Despite him missing a great chance from by the penalty spot, he did set up Embo before that, hence all our lads have an extra tenner for this weekend’s betting.

Look out for the final banker's bonus of the season, which will be issued in the Riches issue ahead of the Cambridge home game.

That one will allow all punters (even the bankrupt ones) one last round to climb the table as we head towards the play offs, which we are very keen to be part of.

This week’s bets...

Anthony Gair says...

Sunderland to win both halves versus Shrewsbury - 5/1. I seriously think we’re due an easy win, and I reckon we’ll paste these in both halves. So here we are. £10 returns £60 (a fiver courtesy of the generous Banker).

Shrews Bet Builder Roberts to score anytime, 10+ corners and Sunderland to win by 2 or more goals, is 14/1 which means £10 returns £150, again including a fiver contribution from the beautiful Banker! Get that on.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sun’lun’ Easter Extravaganza We’re on a roll and call it blind optimism or call it me being drunk off all the Roker Riches wins the last 3 weeks but I’m using my £5 stake + £5 Banker’s Bonus to back not one… BUT TWO x 2-0 wins for the lads over Easter! Sunderland to beat both Shrewsbury 2-0 and Plymouth 2-0. £10 returns £975

Bankers for the Bank Holidays As the title suggests, with the benefit of an extra £5 from the banker to boost the stakes. Let’s find some odds-on “guarantees” for this holiday period; Blackburn to beat Peterborough, Spurs to beat Brighton, West Ham to beat Burnley, Wycombe to beat AFC Wimbledon £10 returns £72.90

Will Jones says…

2 goal winner double Sunderland to win and over 1.5 vs Shrews, and Sunderland to win and over 1.5 vs Plymouth I have a good feeling about this weekend, last minute goals and results going our way, I just think nothing can stop us right now. Bring it on, 2 games and 2 wins. £5 @ 7.59/1 returns £37.95 Friday double Ipswich to beat Rotherham to nil, Forest to beat Luton and over 1.5 goals. Two big games at the top of their respective tables, I feel the out of form teams are going to lose and am happy to be backing the opposition. £5 returns £90.75

Bankers bonus : All over 1.5 goals: Posh v Blackburn, Preston v Millwall, Huddersfield v QPR £10 returns £22.75

Danny Roberts says...

Bankers Bonus Sunderland to win 2-1 in BOTH Easter games. Call me mad, but it worked last week and I have a free £10 bet, so let’s do it! £10 returns £710. Friday Triple A big long-weekend of football, so I’m going to do a triple for the Friday, and a triple for the Monday. For the first set of three, I’ll go for wins for Sheffield United against Reading, Charlton at home to Morecambe and Exeter to beat Colchester. £10 returns £45.90. Monday Triple And for my Monday three, I’ll go for Gillingham, Shrewsbury and Lincoln to all win in League One. £10 returns £71.43.

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland to win vs Shrewsbury, over 2 goals in the match, Rossco anytime scorer I am hopeful this 3 goal tally will all be SAFC and ideally all Ross, but with boosted odds on Bet 365 of 5-1, this has to be worth a dabble with my Bankers Bonus kitty. Bankers Bonus tenner returns £60.

Spurs to beat Brighton by 3 or more Brighton beat Spurs’ North London rivals last weekend, but I think Spurs will have way too much for them, and having scored 12 in the last 3 games, this has to be a strong chance of coming off. Fiver returns £22.50. Three way for Monday I fancy the lads and Boro to both take all three points on Easter Monday, while I expect the game between my local team Posh and their basement mates Barnsley to be a dull as dishwater draw. As a treble this attracts nice odds of almost 15-1, returning a nice £78.75 for my fiver punt. Give it a pop, it makes a lot of sense.

Michael Dunne says...

EPL London Home Treble West Ham, Tottenham, Watford wins I fancy this. Each team needs the win for many different reasons. Whilst Watford are coming up against a rejuvenated Brentford, I suspect their need for the points outweighs Brentford’s. £10 @6/1 returns £70 (including a fiver from my Bankers Bonus) Sunderland 1-0 Shrewsbury I see another solid if unspectacular win for the lads. Shrewsbury have been difficult to beat for the top teams at home this season, but with our momentum and recent wins, hopefully we will get the three points. £10 @5/1 returns £60 (including the other fiver from my Bankers Bonus - cheers boss!)

