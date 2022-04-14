Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing the Sunderland Easter Weekend w/ Sky Sports’ Simeon Gholam!

What’s the crack?
- How has Simeon been since last we spoke? That Manager of the Month award kiss-of-death still working it seems?
- The insanity of Easter Weekend in the EFL - It’s always a crazy few days for the leagues isn’t it?
- How do we see this weekend playing out? Do we have the pick of the fixtures (particularly against Shrews on Good Friday) or is there a chance we could slip if we don’t remain absolutely focused on one game at a time?
- The lads look at the fixtures for the sides around us in the race for promotion - There are a few sides starting to really wobble now and some look to be falling away, so of those sides who would be preferable from an SAFC point of view to be drawn against in a play-off scenario?
- Does Simeon think Sunderland have made the right choice with their managerial replacement in Alex Neil - can he get us the results we need?
- Outside the Sunlun bubble - How realistic are our chances of achieving promotion from a neutral perspective?
- All this and much more! Listen in!
