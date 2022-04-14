Roker Rapport Podcast: Previewing the Sunderland Easter Weekend w/ Sky Sports’ Simeon Gholam!

Gav was joined this week by the lovely Simeon Gholam - Sky Sports EFL Editor - for a bit of a chat about the massive weekend of League One football to come, as Sunderland face Shrewsbury on Friday and Plymouth on Monday to try keep our resurrected Play-Off hopes alive!