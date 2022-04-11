 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Roker Rapport EMBOcast: True Grit? The Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland AFC Review!

Gav was joined last night by our Chris Wynn and Phil West to break down Sunderland’s massive victory over promotion rivals Oxford Utd on Saturday, and look ahead to an absolutely mental looking Easter Weekend in League One!

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What’s the crack?

  • We needed that - how do the lads feel following another last minute winner for Alex Neil’s side?
  • The gaffer was frustrated with the Lads losing the midfield battle in the first half so made changes that - once again - came good; but should he be in that position to begin with?
  • Just how important was that win for our play-off hopes, as the sides around us were held to draws - this goes some way to alleviating some pressure doesn’t it?
  • EMBOOOOO - The lad comes good again, what does he have to do to get a start? Is he better as an impact sub?
  • PATTOOOO - Another young lad who has been quietly going about his business looking pretty confident of late... How good a job has he done grab the Hoff’s starting and keep hold of it?
  • Shades of the Keano season... this an actual thing or has someone simply spiked the lad’s drinks?
  • All this and much, much more! Listen In!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

SAFC LADIES!

What’s new for Sunderland Ladies fans on Roker Report?

FEATURES!

On This Day (11 April 1981): Knighton’s last throw of the dice can’t stave off the sack!

OPINION!

Two Up, Two Down: Can you pick out the big positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance?

Loading comments...