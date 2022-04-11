Roker Rapport EMBOcast: True Grit? The Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland AFC Review!

What’s the crack?
- We needed that - how do the lads feel following another last minute winner for Alex Neil’s side?
- The gaffer was frustrated with the Lads losing the midfield battle in the first half so made changes that - once again - came good; but should he be in that position to begin with?
- Just how important was that win for our play-off hopes, as the sides around us were held to draws - this goes some way to alleviating some pressure doesn’t it?
- EMBOOOOO - The lad comes good again, what does he have to do to get a start? Is he better as an impact sub?
- PATTOOOO - Another young lad who has been quietly going about his business looking pretty confident of late... How good a job has he done grab the Hoff’s starting and keep hold of it?
- Shades of the Keano season... this an actual thing or has someone simply spiked the lad’s drinks?
- All this and much, much more! Listen In!
