If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport 09cast: Quick reaction to Sunderland AFC 3-1 Fleetwood Town!

What’s the crack?

About that first half...

Just how mad a game and atmosphere was that?

From the strange decision making and poor performances in the first half to the dramatic changes and the rescuing victory from the jaws of... whatever that was... how do the lads feel about that win?

SWEEEET LUKE O’NIEN BA-BA-BAAAAAA etc

Who looked like we should probably see less of them in future... and just how important is the return of Sir Smilesalot?

All this and more!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.