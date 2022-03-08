Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-1 Fleetwood Town - O’Nien’s return gives Sunderland vital win

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Another game where he had very little to do. Went down with an injury in the first half but shook it off and did well to save from a dangerous free kick in the second half with the score at 1-1.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Determined display by Winchester at right back in the first half, dropped into a more central defensive role in the second half and a surge forward from him in the build up to the equaliser was vital.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

An absolute horror show from Wright for Fleetwood’s goal, completely miss hit his pass back and was also sloppy on the ball, improved in the second half.

Arbenit Xhemajli: 5/10

Not much came his away defensively in the first half but his passing was very poor, often gave the ball away in dangerous areas. Subbed at half-time.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Did OK today, didn’t get forward as much to support Clarke but was solid at the back.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Always lively on the ball and showed plenty of skill but no end product tonight. Moved more central after the break but didn’t have enough influence.

Corry Evans: 4/10

Thought he was poor today, often left Matete a little isolated in the middle and too passive on and off the ball. Very unlucky to be booked after winning the ball but rightfully replaced at half-time.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Not much support from Evans in the first half but still covered a lot of ground, made one important recovery after a poor Xhemajli pass went astray. A little erratic on the ball today, although did pick up an assist for his pass to Clarke for the third, but does so much important work when out of possession.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

His set pieces were not up to scratch the entire game, had plenty of opportunities in dangerous areas but his delivery was poor. However he did pop up with the all important equaliser after being in the right place at the right time.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Scored a superb goal late on after cutting inside, had a hand in the opener following the goalkeeper being unable to handle his driven cross and caused plenty of problems for Fleetwood’s right back.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Very quiet attacking display from Stewart, didn’t have a sniff of goal. Tracked back well and won the ball in the lead up to the second goal. Was also good to see a Sunderland talking to the referee like Stewart did in the lead up to the visitor’s red card, too often we’re not canny enough like the opposition usually are.

Substitutes

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Came on at half-time, didn’t have a massive impact but was up and down the right wing the whole half and helped build momentum, played one great ball to Defoe late on that almost made it four.

Jermain Defoe: 6/10

So close to scoring the first goal since his return but was denied by a good save, also got involved in O’Nien’s goal.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Immediately made an impact following his long lay off. Played in Defoe and followed up to finish after Defoe’s shot was blocked and did not look rusty at all, was all over the pitch.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Not a fluid performance by the lads at all tonight and that goes for Clarke too, despite being my man of the match. Made life difficult for the Fleetwood right back, made our only real first half chance following a mazy run but then set up the opener with a driven cross, was involved in the second and absolutely buried the third with a driven shot from the edge of the box. His final ball needs improvement and also needs to work a bit harder off the ball but a good performance on his return to the starting line-up.