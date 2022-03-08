Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Will Sunderland return to winning ways at the Stadium of Light?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-0 Fleetwood Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Cheltenham beat Fleetwood 2-0 at home in February, and they hadn’t won in an age. We need to batter these to get our confidence right back up for the final ten matches.

Embo will likely step in for Pritchard and I’m hoping for a sweet little curler to open the spectacle. Let’s do these fish heads lads.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 3-1 Fleetwood Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Having seen much improvement in the last two games, we face a Fleetwood side currently in an awful run of form of nine without victory, in real danger of dropping out of League One.

They’ve managed only two wins out of seventeen on the road, and whilst we have been somewhat charitable in those circumstances recently, we really need to show a bit of ruthlessness.

This would be an ideal time to build up some form with ten games to go, to ensure that whilst automatic promotion is a lost cause, that the play-offs is not.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Things seem to have tightened up at the back and we are creating chances again. Worryingly, we looked a little blunt against Charlton despite playing better than we did vs. Wigan.

Injury concerns to Alex Pritchard is a real worry and someone will need to step up to provide his influence, but we have enough talent in this squad going forward and it’s time for others to be the man. It’s also a big test for Xhemajli, playing twice in a week for the first time.

Keep it tight as we have been and I’m sure the result will come.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Lynden Gooch

Two clean sheets in a row with two dominant performances. Maybe now we have a resilient defensive mindset we can build and score from here.

An easy win, a clean sheet and no injuries can hopefully put us in good stead going into the weekend. Feel a solid foundation building here.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jay Matete

We’ve looked more solid in the past two games, and it’ll be interesting tonight to see how Alex Neil’s more conservative approach adapts to a home game where the onus is firmly on is to win, no matter what.

If the scenario was reversed I’d fully expect the player we recently sold to the opposition to bag his first goal against us, so on that basis I’m going for Jay Matete to notch his first goal for the lads, and set us on the way to a decent 2-0 win.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 3-0 Fleetwood Town

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m going to have a bit of faith that the positives we have seen over the last two games are going to translate into a comfortable evening tonight where we put a few past League One strugglers Fleetwood Town.

Our home form isn’t great, but their recent away record is worse and they’re a club in crises which we always seem to do... oh... err... well... I’ve typed it now so I’ll stick with the 3-0.