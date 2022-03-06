Roker Rapport Podcast: Charlton Athletic 0-0 Sunderland AFC Quick Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- 2 points lost or 2 games unbeaten - how would they like to spin this result?
- The only thing - arguably the most vital thing of all - we failed to do was score... So what did the lads make of the chances we had?
- Did Charlton turn up to their own party seeking a draw? Our Malc isn’t sure they were fully up for it...
- How does this performance compare to the few others Alex Neil has been in charge for - a step in the right direction?
- All this and more! Listen in!
