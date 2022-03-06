Lasses Score Predictions: Sunderland play Charlton at home today at 2pm, but who will claim the points?

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Heading to Eppleton on Sunday to back the Lasses?



Considering your plans for the weekend?



Here's all you need to know as we take on Charlton Athletic Women... #SAFCLadies — Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) March 2, 2022

Buy your tickets for today's match now - 2pm kick off at Eppleton CW (The Hetton Centre) in Hetton-le-Hole

Ant Waterson predicts... a close but exciting score draw!

Sunderland were unfortunate last week after a mixture of poor finishing and poor officiating cost us at least a point vs Crystal Palace.

Good news for sticks laying around Eppleton Colliery Welfare, Neve Herron is back from a ban and will surely return to the starting lineup. Where she will play is interesting as Abby Towers was superb last week so I can see her partnering McCatty at the back. I would personally play Neve in a midfield role and we may see her returning to an attacking position. Megan Beer went off injured last week so hopefully, she is okay to take part.

Sunderland will have to be at their best to breach a strength Charlton defence and Charlton are in great form so this will be difficult. However, despite results suggesting otherwise, Sunderland are playing well so it won’t be a rollover for Charlton.

I’m going to go for an exciting draw. Maybe 1-1 with Herron marking her return with a goal.

Rich Speight predicts... a win at last!

Our form - in terms of results if not performances - is not good. Charlton’s form is absolutely fantastic. They’re showing all the advantages that come with being full-time and having a host of current internationals in their side, particularly in the forward line.

But I’m still confident that what we’ve seen over the last few weeks in terms of the organisation and resilience of the Lasses, boosted by the return of Neve Herron, will mean we have every chance of getting that elusive fourth win of the season here.

So I’m going for a 2-1 home win, with Scarr and Farrugia getting the goals for Sunderland.

Charlotte Patterson predicts... Lasses to do the double over Charlton

The Lasses last league win came back in a 1-0 away win to Charlton back in October. In which Grace McCatty got the solo goal in what was an evenly contested fixture.

Since then Sunderland have not won any games, whereas Charlton have 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss. Currently sitting 4th in the league, 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Last time out, Sunderland put in a great performance against Crystal Palace, in a game which was end to end, full of action and debatable controversy. Despite the lasses best efforts, they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Eagles, courtesy of Molly-Mae Sharpe goal.

Since the cup game against Birmingham, the lasses have started to come into some fantastic form. The 5-4-1 formation seems to be reaping benefits when it has been played by the team, allowing the defense to be strengthened up, whilst adding more attacking pieces in transition on the wings. Neve Herron returns back to the squad after international duty and suspension. New addition Abby Towers looked strong at the back with Grace McCatty, which may well allow Herron to move back into her preferred midfield position. Megan Beer was forced off early into the game against palace last week through injury, so unsure if she will be available.

Sunderland have definitely improved, but need they need to turn these opportunities into three points.

Charlton are in good form and will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 cup loss to Everton last weekend. Sunderland will need to keep an eye on forward Elise Hughes who is the club's top scorer with 5 goals so far this season.

I feel that given Sunderland’s recent performances and efforts, eventually, they will reap the rewards for their commitment. The game will likely be tight, but I’m thinking that the lasses might just edge this with the home advantage. The first goal will undoubtedly be important. I’m also going for a 2-1 win for Sunderland.

