Score Predictions: Can Sunderland stick to winning ways?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After the confident display away to second place Wigan we should, could and really must double up and get another win. Ross Stewart is back in fine form and will likely notch at least one, ideally the opener.

As has been said many times before, we care not if we have eleven straight 1-0 wins with an array of deflections and own goals from now to April. We need to win and keep winning till April and see where we end up. Only that will do.

Matthew Foster says...

Charlton Athletic 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jermain Defoe

I perhaps should take one for the team and predict a loss every week, given last Saturday's win!

Charlton are currently in a run of bad form, with five straight losses, and no goals in the last three. The Wigan win halted a run of six without a win for us, so hopefully that is us turning a corner.

Whilst realistically we need to win this to keep ourselves in the play-off spots, we never travel well when visiting The Valley (not won there since November 2000) so I'm opting for a draw and Defoe with a late equaliser.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Fresh off our crushing defeat of Wigan, a trip to the capital will hopefully be as fruitful.

The encouraging thing for me from last week is that we were not outstanding but looked solid and organised, and that’s the kind of platform we need to cement our playoff position.

The likes of Matete and Wright will need to continue leading from the front and setting the example, which will hopefully get us another three points and add more confidence as the season dwindles.

Will Jones says...

Charlton Athletic 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a great win and a huge boost in confidence at the weekend for the lads, going to a team with 5 losses on the bounce against hard opposition should give us a great chance at coming home with all three points.

The Valley should be as quiet as can be, our fans should be down and pushing a team who have shown what they can do for the full 90 minutes.

I believe although we aren’t there and will still look rocky and concede one, we will push through this with ease and grab another three points on the road.

Martin Wanless says...

Charlton Athletic 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

After last weekend’s morale boosting win we need to keep the momentum building today - and I think we will, just.

I suspect it’ll be a scrappy game, a war of attrition, but a Pritchard free kick will be a rare moment of quality that decides proceedings.

Chris Wynn says...

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m fully expecting a no fuss, routine victory this afternoon, I don’t ask for much do I?!