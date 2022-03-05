Andy’s Player Ratings: Charlton Athletic 0-0 Sunderland - No finishing touch in good Lads performance!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

A very quiet afternoon for Patterson, didn’t have a save to make but the little he was asked to do, he did well.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

A couple of driving runs forward and tested the Charlton goalkeeper with a well hit shot in the second half and was faultless defensively.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

A comfortable evening’s work, wasn’t stretched by the Charlton forwards other than giving away a necessary foul late on to prevent a possible attack. Had a half chance from a header but could only steer it over.

Arbenit Xhemajli: 7/10

Two clean sheets in two games for Xhemajli, looks like a calming presence at the back and completely untroubled by Stockley.

Dennis Cirkin: 8/10

One of his best games for a long while, was up and down the left flank all afternoon. Defended well and looked refreshed.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Put in a couple of dangerous crosses in the first half, Cirkin had one shot saved and Stewart should have done better with the second. Cut inside too much rather than going on the outside and faded in the second.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Solid display from the skipper, kept the ball ticking over.

Jay Matete: 7/10

Another tireless display from Matete, covers so much ground, always hassling the Charlton players and usually came away with the ball.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Could easily have had a couple of assists from corners after finding the head of Stewart, had a free kick tipped over and always busy on the ball.

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Unable to carve out a chance but looked very lively considering his long lay off, showed his quick feet and good to see him return.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Absolutely should have scored today, had multiple headers in the first half that he could have done better with. Did test the goalkeeper better in the second half after a good ball by Embleton but a disappointing afternoon in front of goal.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Another lively display from Clarke, always full of running and willing to take on his man but without quite managing to create a real chance.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Came on for the injured Pritchard and was involved in our best opportunities, played one great through ball for Stewart, a cross onto the head of Wright that went over and then had a chance saved himself.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Combined well with Embleton for Wright’s headed chance but needs more than 10 minutes.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Ran close by Cirkin, who I thought was excellent today but Pritchard was our main man once again. Created more than enough opportunities for Stewart to score from a set piece, forced the ‘keeper into a save from a free kick and at the centre of our best moves.

Hopefully, the injury is not as bad as it looked, although we have plenty of attacking talent he has become irreplaceable.