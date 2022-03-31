Roker Rapport Preview: Looking ahead to Sunderland v Gillingham w/ Henry Collier of Kent Live!

What’s the crack?
- Both clubs have made a few changes this January, with Gillingham replacing Steve Evans with Neil Harris in a bid to avoid relegation - what happened under Evans, and how well has Harris done in the short time he’s had down at Priestfield?
- How are the club and fans faring looking around and below them in the league right now? Does it feel particularly safe with so few games to go?
- Who has stood out for Gills this season, and who is starting to come good for the final run-in?
- What did Henry think about Sunderland’s decision to replace Lee Johnson with Alex Neil - Is Neil actually the better option in his opinion?
- Predictions: how do both lads think this game will go - with both sides tightening up at the back recently and a number of possible returns from injury - is this another ‘who scores first’ scenario?
All this and more! Listen in!
