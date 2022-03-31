Roker Rapport Preview: Looking ahead to Sunderland v Gillingham w/ Henry Collier of Kent Live!

Rich takes back over hosting duties as our Chris (and half the hosting team) have been struck down temporarily by our old friend Covid... so this week we’re delighted to be joined by the lovely Henry Collier of Kent Live - a massive Gills fan and former club employee - to chat about their upcoming visit to the Stadium of Light this weekend!