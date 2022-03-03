If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Charlton v Sunderland Preview with Sue Gallop of Charlton Live!

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Podcast: The Charlton v Sunderland Preview with Sue Gallop of Charlton Live!

What’s the crack?

How are things going down at the Valley these days?

Sue and Gav reminisce about the times Charlton have ruined everything for Sunlun before...

Sandgaard - How is the rock and roll owner of the Addicks getting along with fans now they’re really struggling?

Was Tom White right to say that Charlton are in a false position in the league?

How do the two clubs compare regarding their on and off the pitch problems down the years?

Are injuries the real problem with Johnnie Jackson’s lads? What are Charlton fans hopes for the future regarding their current manager?

Sue kindly sends on the condolences of the Charlton fans after the incredibly sad loss of Massive Lads Fan - Michael Waggott - who passed away last Thursday after suffering a medical emergency during our meeting with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.