Lasses Fan Focus: Watford fan Mark updates us on their relegation struggles before Sunderland game

Roker Report: How would you rate the Watford season so far? Over-performing, underperforming, or just what you expected?

Mark Rose: I would say the season so far is probably what I expected a bit of a learning curve for them this season, although I think they could of had an extra 4 or 5 points on the board but have been unlucky in a few games not to come away with something.

RR: Who have been your top performers this season? Are there any youngsters who’ve broken through into the first team?

MR: There has been a few this season for me Leanne Bell although she is now out injured Addy Futaga-Dada is also another player who has been outstanding. The young player for me is Chiara Meloa she has been brilliant this season coming through from the Watford women academy and forcing her way into the 1st team and also got her first professional goal last weekend has a great future ahead of her.

RR: What is the support like for Watford Women?

MR: The support is quite good although attendances have struggled a bit this season, but our last game we had a record attendance.

RR: The club has added a couple of new Golden Girls over the last week or so in Andrea Georgiou and Gemma Davison. Do you think they’ll make a difference?

MR: Yes I believe they will make a big difference to Watford. Andrea who played the full 90 last weekend was fantastic in midfield very organised and calm on the ball. Gemma came off the bench but looked lively wanting to push forward as much as possible which in this league is always a bouns.

RR: How is the support from the men’s side and club as a whole regarding the ladies? Do you think those signings are an indication that they see the value of having a FA Women’s Championship team?

MR: I think there is a bit more support coming from the men’s side and club as a whole now for the women they have started including them in promotional stuff for the club like kit launches and other things. Yes, I think they do value the women’s team and I hope there will be a few more additions like that in the close season too to help the girls push on.

RR: Finally, our usual score prediction question. How do you see this game panning out?

MR: I think Sunday’s game will be a close encounter between the two sides, it was a good game down at Kings Langley back in November I’m going with a 2-2 draw.

Thanks for speaking with us, Mark, and enjoy the game.