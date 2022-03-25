Fan Letters: “What’s really gone on with Jermain Defoe?” asks Sunderland fan

Dear Roker Report,

Just read a very interesting article on iNews about a new bit of kit we’re using at the training ground that people will undoubtedly find of interest.

I will let people read it for themselves, but I had a little laugh to myself when I read that Luke O’Nien was all over it and giving it a good go. Is there anything this lad won’t put his mind to if it helps him to improve?

I just love him. He’s a credit to our club. I’d make him captain next season. Not cos of this, but just because he is a model pro. I read a piece on your website this week by Phil West where he talked about taking the armband off Corry Evans, and I think that the ideal replacement is already at the club in 09.

Jack Durden

Ed’s Note [Rich]: He’s an absolute diamond, that’s for sure. The Okkulo system is a proper bit of kit and Sunderland have been working closely with them to develop it. The men’s and women’s goalkeepers were using it to train the other week as well, and it’s worth checking out their YouTube channel to see David Preece working with the stoppers.

Dear Roker Report,

Sorely disappointed in Jermain Defoe. Even if it’s his “time”, he’s left a club he claims to love woefully short. Would it have mattered if he had played another 6 weeks?

Maybe there’s more to it, I dunno. Have you heard anything?

Steve Donkin

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Nah, Steve, we’ve only heard the same as you. It’s totally his prerogative to retire when he feels he can’t perform - we’re not yet at the stage of forcing people to play who either can’t or won’t. The guy is as old as me and I know first hand that the 39 year old body often won’t do what the 39 year old brain think’s it’s capable of!

Dear Roker Report,

JD will always be a TOP CAT, whatever else he does in his career.

Rob Brown