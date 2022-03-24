Roker Rapport Podcast: Taking stock at SAFC - The Simon O’Rourke Review - 2022 Edition!

What’s the crack?
- Right. Quite a bit has happened since the heady days of challenging for the automatics... Where do we begin?
- How does Simon feel about the last few months in particular - what did he make of the spectacular collapse and the chaos that ensued?
- What did Simon make of the signing of Jermain Defoe? Did it make any sense to him?
- Kyril Louis-Dreyfus - does Simon feel the club should’ve done better with the PR disaster that was sharegate? What would he have preferred they do?
- The end of Lee Johnson’s time at the club - that wasn’t the way to go about it all was it? Did he agree with the decision or does it lead to a few questions about the experience level of the people involved?
- “To run a football club, you have to be a bit of a b**tard” - Simon gives us his idea of a professional removal/replacement process.
- Alex Neil - What has he made of the new gaffer so far? Is it safe to say the pressers are a wee bit shorter than he became used to?
- What does Simon think of the performances under AN? Does he like the man, and more importantly, does he think the fans/club will give him time?
- Does Kristjaan Speakman and the rest of the hierarchy have to shoulder responsibility for what’s occurred since January 1st? Could they have done better, and can they learn from this?
- The 21/22 League One run-in... Are we going to make it? Do we have the time? Does Alex Neil need this international break right now? WHAT DO WE DO SIMON?
- Simon says: get promoted lads.
- All this and much more!
