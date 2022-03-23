After the Lasses Final Whistle: Blades fan John reflects on their 1-4 loss to Sunderland Ladies

Roker Report: Thanks for agreeing to speak with us again, John. What were your thoughts on the game as a whole?

JS: I think it was definitely an exciting game, a lot more exciting than the 0-0 that I predicted beforehand, Sunderland definitely looked more up for it and that was reflected in the performance with United struggling to get a foothold despite opening the scoring. Sunderland were well worth the 3 points.

RR: How do you think Sheffield United performed?

JS: United did have a couple of key players missing with Kitching and Robert out which may have lead to the defence breaking down a bit and conceding 4, but we were pretty poor overall apart from the bit leading up to when we scored but then instead of building on the goal, we conceded not long after that and looked a bit shell shocked. A response is definitely needed from our final home game at the weekend against Bristol City.

RR: How do you think Sunderland performed?

JS: Sunderland were incisive and ruthless when taking their opportunities and it could have been more. As was mentioned earlier, they looked up for it and secured their status for another year in the second tier with a blistering performance. 3 points were fully deserved and congratulations again for securing safety, I don’t think many United fans can argue with the result.

RR: Which Sunderland players impressed you?

JS: Emily Scarr had a very impressive game on the offensive end of the pitch with a deserved brace whilst also keeping out backline busy all afternoon. Keeper Claudia Moan was also very impressive and made a few very good saves to deny Watson and Sweetman-Kirk.

RR: With only a few games of the season remaining, how do you think Sheffield will respond?

JS: I’d hope that we can get the the first teamers back in that we were missing at the weekend and get a few positive results out of these last few games as we look to build momentum for next season. 3rd place is only 4 points away but I think at this point, it’s just getting as many points on the board as we can and see how far we can climb whilst also hopefully getting some more minutes in for our younger players.

John’s blog The Friday Night Rocket League covers most things Sheffield United and he also writes occasionally for the Dem Blades fanzine.