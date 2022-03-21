Roker Report Lasses End-of-Season Fans Awards: Nominate your favourites in eight categories

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It’s coming to the end of the FA Women’s Championship season, and now Sunderland’s place in next year’s competition has been secure, it’s time to celebrate the achievements of Mel Reay’s fantastic young team.

We’re running a little online awards ceremony on Twitter Spaces at 8.30 on 18 April, and we want your nominations for the following categories. Once we have the nominations, most of the awards will be decided by a public online vote, with the Fair Play Award judged by the Roker Report Senior Editorial Team.

It’s nothing serious - no cash prizes - just a bit of fun and a way to recognise the work that’s gone into a hard-fought campaign.

The categories are:

Sunderland Player of the Year - celebrate the best female footballer at our club

- celebrate the best female footballer at our club Sunderland Under 21 Player of the Year - celebrate the youngster who impressed you most

- celebrate the youngster who impressed you most Sunderland Ladies Goal of the Season - celebrate the goal that made you cheer loudest

- celebrate the goal that made you cheer loudest Opposition Player of the Season - celebrate the best we’ve faced this season

- celebrate the best we’ve faced this season Best Away Day - celebrate the clubs we visited

- celebrate the clubs we visited Best Live Match Coverage - celebrate those who brought the games to you

- celebrate those who brought the games to you Moment of the Season - celebrate the things that made you smile

- celebrate the things that made you smile Fair Play Award for Community Action - celebrate the work done by people at the club in our community

The nomination form is embedded below, but if that doesn’t work just click here or go to tinyurl.com/RRLasses22. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 10 April 2022.

Nominate your favourites to make sure they make the final three in each category, and let everyone else know who you’re supporting in the comments below and by using the hashtag #RRLasses22 on social media!