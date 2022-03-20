Roker Rapport Reaction Podcast: Lincoln City 0-0 Sunderland - Final Third Klaxon!

What’s the crack?
- A frustrating game with a lot of skill on display but very little end product - just wasn’t going our way today in front of goal;
- The lads pick a couple faults with the team selection - namely one Corry Evans getting the nod over Jay Matete for reasons unknown - but besides that we set up pretty well didn’t we?
- Patrick Roberts had an absolutely brilliant game - the lads try to wring every bit of positivity out of his and Dennis Cirkin’s performance as they can...
- Did Lincoln really turn up to win?
- How does that result feel overall, with so few opportunities to get the points we need left?
- All this and more! Listen In!
