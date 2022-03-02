Exclusive: Charlie Methven confirms price that his & Stewart Donald’s shares in SAFC are up for

Current Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will meet with the Supporters Collective Group on Thursday evening for the first time since he arrived at the club, and those in attendance are expected to quiz him on a range of topics surrounding the running of the club - chiefly, to ask more about his own desire to buy out his other shareholders and become the sole owner of Sunderland AFC - something that the majority of supporters have been asking for now for quite some time.

And earlier today, an interview from Stewart Donald with BBC Radio Solent came to light, in which he expressed, once again, his desire to not only sell up, but also return back to his former club Eastleigh once he’s moved on.

This led to questions from fans, once again, around what is actually going on, and as such, we reached out to them via email to ask a very simple question: what is actually going on, and how much do you want for your shareholdings in the club?

This afternoon, Charlie Methven replied to our email, stating: