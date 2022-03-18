Roker Rapport Preview Podcast: Lincoln v Sunderland with ex-Imps defender Mark Hone!

What’s the crack?
- First things first - how was it coming up under Steve Coppell at Crystal Palace? Did Mark learn a lot from his time there, and does he think the modern approach to player development is largely a good thing in comparison to the old system of cleaning toilets and scrubbing boots?
- What sort of a career trajectory did Mark have after Palace; At a time with no agent representation and little oversight or protection for players psychologically, financially or otherwise - does he regret the decisions he made at that young age?
- Roker Park - When he thinks back through his time in opposition at Sunderland’s legendary old ground, what memory stands out (unsurprisingly it involves the Fulwell End) and who of the managers/players he played under and alongside did he enjoy working with the most?
- Back to the present; Chris tries (unsuccessfully) to not mention that play-off game last season at the Stadium of Light - which Mark was in attendance for - and of course our old friend the king of sh*thousery - Chris Maguire. What are the odds on Maguire scoring again this weekend, what are the odds of him getting booked for celebrating this weekend, and why are we tempting fate talking about it?
- Lincoln City gaffer Michael Appleton has been having a bit of a nightmare of it this season; what exactly has happened - following almost gaining promotion last year - to see the Imps struggling to get 8 points clear of the relegation zone? Are the fans understandably frustrated or did they see this coming?
- Who are the players to watch this weekend... besides Chris Maguire... and who, if anyone, is standing out at Sincil Bank this season?
- How is Appleton setting up at home, and what sort of threat should we expect as well as the overall style of play? Is this dependent on which Lincoln side turns up, as much as which Sunlun side makes an appearance?
- All this and much more! Listen In!
How can I listen?
We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.
To subscribe on iTunes, click here.
To subscribe on Acast, click here.
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
To subscribe on Youtube, click here.
Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.
Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.
Loading comments...