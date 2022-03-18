Roker Rapport Preview Podcast: Lincoln v Sunderland with ex-Imps defender Mark Hone!

Our Chris Wynn is back this week with a man who happens to have played in an era Chris specialises in - current match summariser for the Imps at BBC Radio Lincolnshire and former Crystal Palace, Southend United and Lincoln City defender - the lovely Mark Hone! Chatting about his time as a player for a bit before delving into the current state of affairs at Sincil Bank, and looking ahead to Saturday’s game.