Fan Letters: Will Defoe leave his best to the very last for Sunderland this season?

Dear Roker Report,

Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t exactly overly enthused by Alex Neil’s appointment, but in fairness, it does seem that slowly but surely, he is starting to sort us out.

Yes, the performances have been shit, no two ways about it, but we’re picking up points. Realistically, another trip to Wembley looks to be our only road out of this bastard division but if performances pick up and the points keep coming then maybe, just maybe, our very own Dan Neil can send Jermain through 1 on 1 with mere seconds left to go and our beloved hero can send us back to the championship with what may be the last thing he does in a red & white shirt.

It’s not over till it’s over, Ha’way The Lads!

Gabriel Aaron Ridley

Ed’s Note [Rich]: That is the dream, Gabriel, that we all seem to be hoping comes true. Despite not being a Johnson Out person, I think Alex Neil is a good choice for Head Coach and his appearance on the club’s podcast this week was impressive.

Dear Roker Report,

What does he see in Gooch & Evans?

Honest pros but not good enough.

Now we have options, they shouldn’t be playing.

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Hi Tom. I guess in Gooch he sees a player who will track back, run is heart out, and give his all for the club. With Evens, the theory must be that he has experience and does the quiet things on the pitch that go relatively unnoticed, although personally, I struggle to see it myself.

Dear Roker Report,

Noticed that Chris Maguire never even made it off the bench last night for Lincoln... he’s on 9 yellow cards and another would have got him a ban against us. Rested up and kept for this one specific game... please god don’t let us get sucked into his games again.

Grant Whitehead