After The Final Whistle: Crewe fan gives us his thoughts following Sunderland battle!

RR: First and foremost then, what did you think of the game?

The Railwaymen Podcast: It wasn’t the highest quality of game from either side, to be honest. What I did think was that Crewe showed a little bit more fight, and determination than we’ve seen over this season, which was a positive. Ultimately though, fighting and losing is still another loss.

RR: Did you expect Crewe to hold on as long as you did?

The Railwaymen Podcast: Before the game then I’d have said yes, that would have been a surprise, but as the game was going I don’t really think there was anything Sunderland did that really put Crewe under any pressure.

RR: You had chances of your own that could have changed the game had they been taken… heard your manager after the match and he seemed deflated because he felt Crewe should have won. What do you think?

The Railwaymen Podcast: I’m not sure you can read too much into the fact he sounded deflated - it’s been a long, horrible season for everyone, Artell included. Part of his way is to try and sound as positive as possible, which I imagine is part self-preservation, and part protecting the players. I would say there were some more positives in this one than others recently, though.

RR: Does 2-0 flatter Sunderland at all?

The Railwaymen Podcast: It felt like a real kick in the teeth when the first goal went in after such a resolute display. The second goal was a bit different - there was almost a sense of inevitability after going behind. So, in a way yes it did, but also, possibly not, no.

RR: Who do you feel was Crewe’s best player on the day?

The Railwaymen Podcast: I wouldn’t normally pick out a man of the match in a 2-0 loss, but since you’ve asked. I’d say Dave Richards in goal had a solid game. Both Crewe’s goalies come in for a bit of stick, so it’s only fair to comment when they do well too.

RR: And what about Sunderland’s best player - slim pickings, but who impressed you most?

The Railwaymen Podcast: I’m always impressed with the work rate and quiet competence of Luke O’Nien, but yesterday, as you suggest, there wasn’t really anyone that had a ‘great’ game. I guess you could say Dan Neil - even though he only had thirty minutes, his finish was enough to comment on, as being a game winner.

RR: Overall then, what do you think the rest of the season holds for Sunderland and Crewe based on what you saw on Saturday?