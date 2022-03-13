Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland 2-0 Crewe Review - Back to the drawing board w/ Nick Barnes!

What's the crack?
- The lads attempt to break down those (largely bleak) first 80 or so minutes;
- Nick gives us his thoughts on the performance... and Alex Neil’s response to some of his thoughts on the performance;
- Two quite wonderful goals - one a Dan Neil special and the other a well worked attack from a combination of Clarke and Roberts - so... what did the lads think of those substitutions?
- Would it be wiser to play your best team from the beginning - or is Alex Neil still unsure as to what the best team is after the short time he’s had?
- Can playing style really be ignored in favour of the results - for example if you don’t actually score that defensive strength doesn’t matter much does it - and should we be set up to attack from the off at home against weaker attacking sides, rather than to defend?
- From speaking to Dan Neil yesterday; does Nick think he’s handling the situation he’s been in pretty well - particularly considering his young age?
- Looking ahead to the next match against Lincoln - a side capable of a bit more threat in attack than Crewe - how confident are the lads of another vital win?
- All this and much more!
