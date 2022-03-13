 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sunderland v Crewe Alexandra - Sky Bet League One

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland 2-0 Crewe Review - Back to the drawing board w/ Nick Barnes!

Gav was joined earlier today by our Martin Wanless - and our old friend Barnesy - to go over yesterday’s result against a pretty dire Crewe Alexandra side and to hear what head coach Alex Neil and goalscorer Dan Neil had to say following the game.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

What's the crack?

  • The lads attempt to break down those (largely bleak) first 80 or so minutes;
  • Nick gives us his thoughts on the performance... and Alex Neil’s response to some of his thoughts on the performance;
  • Two quite wonderful goals - one a Dan Neil special and the other a well worked attack from a combination of Clarke and Roberts - so... what did the lads think of those substitutions?
  • Would it be wiser to play your best team from the beginning - or is Alex Neil still unsure as to what the best team is after the short time he’s had?
  • Can playing style really be ignored in favour of the results - for example if you don’t actually score that defensive strength doesn’t matter much does it - and should we be set up to attack from the off at home against weaker attacking sides, rather than to defend?
  • From speaking to Dan Neil yesterday; does Nick think he’s handling the situation he’s been in pretty well - particularly considering his young age?
  • Looking ahead to the next match against Lincoln - a side capable of a bit more threat in attack than Crewe - how confident are the lads of another vital win?
  • All this and much more!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

