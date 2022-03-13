Lasses Score Predictions: Will Sunderland make it two wins in a row at Blackburn today?

LASSES PODCAST LIVE



Join us to discuss @SAFCLadies 2-0 @CAFCWomen. The Lasses first win of 2022:

- A brace for Herron!

- Moan saves the day!

- Another Towering performance!

- Big increase in attendance!#HawayTheLasses | #SAFC ⚪️https://t.co/XE3Npiz7WH — Roker Report (@RokerReport) March 6, 2022

Ant Waterson predicts... another win for Mel Reay’s side

The lasses travel to Blackburn on the back of a valuable win over Charlton last week.

Sunderland beat Blackburn in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light in September and we were impressive in our high pressing and it caused Blackburn to panic and make mistakes. That press was also very noticeable last week against Charlton.

Team-wise, I’m expecting the same eleven to start as last week. Megan Beer should return to the squad if she’s shaken off an ankle injury.

I’m hoping for another win to really try and finish the season well. Mel Reay might use the game to give the likes of Grace Ede and Katy Watson a good run out in the second half.

I’m looking forward to the game, I think Sunderland will win and I’ll say 2-0 with Farrugia and Kelly scoring this week.

Charlotte Patterson predicts...

After getting their first win in almost four months, I feel like Sunderland will be heading into this fixture with great belief that they can come away with three points. Performances since the turn of the year have been spirited from the lasses.

Despite results not going their way and being on the receiving end of poor refereeing decisions. Sunderland have continued to battle hard and give their all. The efforts finally paid dividends last weekend, when they put in an empathic display against Charlton. Whilst not dominating possession or statistics, the Lasses made the most of their chances. Pressing Charlton hard, with two players rushing them, intercepting loose balls and countering when the opportunity presented itself.

They finally got the win, three points, and clean sheet they deserve and I believe they’ll have finally shook the monkey from their back.

Blackburn currently find themselves in a less than unpaired position in the table, only two points behind Sunderland. But arguably, would have been considered to be a higher position. Undoubtedly, Rovers' defence has been their main downfall as well as their lack of attack.

That isn’t to say they aren’t without good players and enjoy maintaining possession and playing a passing game. However, they are also known for poor ball retention. So if the lasses press them in the same manner they did last week against Charlton, they will be able to exploit them and hopefully hit them on the counter.

I think the game will be quite even in all regards. Blackburn is very similar to Sunderland at the moment. But given Sunderland’s win last week and Blackburn on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss, I feel the lasses have just enough about them to edge it 2-1.

Graeme Field predicts... a hard-fought draw

I really enjoyed the win last week against Charlton Athletic Women in overcoming a good side like Charlton, and to keep a clean sheet will be great for the confidence of the team. It was excellent to see a packed substitutes bench too, which gave manager Mel Reay options that she hasn’t always had throughout the season to date.

I’ve been keen to show my support on social media to some of the players that don’t get as much recognition. Emily Scarr and Jessica Brown immediately spring to mind. They have both had to play out of their usual positions on a number of occasions this season, and do so with a great attitude and no little quality too. They epitomise the team spirit both Mel and Assistant Manager Steph Libbey have fostered within the squad.

The lasses will be up against a Blackburn side that are just one place and two points behind them. Sunderland having played a game less than their hosts. Blackburn ran a strong Durham side close in a 2-1 home defeat in their last outing, so as is usually the case in this league, expect a close game. I’ve been impressed with Annabel Blanchard when I’ve seen her this season, and the lasses will be mindful of her threat I’m sure.

I’d like to see Daisy Burt and Grace Boyes get some game time against Blackburn, as they’ve not featured recently. I’m going for a 1-1 draw. Good luck lasses.

Rich Speight predicts... a handsome away win

I’ve actually not been this confident about the result of a game all season. The way that Sunderland have been playing has continually improved, the togetherness and work rate are phenomenal, and we’re finally starting to see the end product in the box. We are due a big win, and Blackburn I feel will be there for the taking.

Despite some January signings, their form is patchy and we saw in September that if we get into them early with pace, power, and pressing, we will cause them problems. The law of averages says that our attacking improvement will continue to pay dividends in the goals for column, so I’m going to be bold and say we’ll get at least a 3-0 victory.