Score Predictions: It’s surely nothing but a Sunderland win... right?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After the second half versus Fleetwood we have to hope we can continue the winning run with a home victory against the Railwaymen. If we see the likes of the first half again and make similar mistakes, we will be in trouble who ever comes to our place.

Ross Stewart should have done better against Charlton but had a quiet one against the Cod Army. I’m backing him to net first as our new attacking line up matures and starts to fire, with the confidence we want and need to take into the business end of the season. Only three points will do, and three goals would be nice too.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

From one bang out of form side, to another! This time it’s Crewe, who find themselves cut adrift at the bottom with an abysmal away record (two wins out of eighteen). Looking at their recent form, they’ve managed only one win in ten games and have been on some drubbings as well.

As negative as I am, I can’t see anything other than a win today. There’s always a chance we’ll do a ‘Sunderland’, but given the quality we have at our disposal, I see us finding a way through against a very poor side.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It was nice to see us win ugly on Tuesday as it’s something we’ve often failed to do whilst suffering at this level.

Neil seems to be getting a decent grip on what’s required, and seeing him make proactive changes at half time against Fleetwood was a welcome sight, and I’d expect us to do well vs Crewe in very much the same vein.

I feel like the team is getting into a decent run and we will need to maintain that to get a playoff finish. The amount of times a team has had a late run of form and then gone on to win the Playoffs, could it be us this time?

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After seeing some proactive changes save the day midweek, we have a huge weekend ahead. A win will see guaranteed dropped points from others around us and give us a better foothold in the standings moving forward.

The confidence will be growing ever so slightly after each game and another win will be perfect. I don’t care if we blow these away, I want an easy run of the mill win with no injuries.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 4-0 Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe played an influential role in the second half against Fleetwood on Tuesday, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start today alongside Ross Stewart – so I’m backing him to get the first goal to set us up for a decent home win.

We’ve simply got to swat Crewe aside today, and hopefully Alex Neil gets his team selection and tactics right from the off – home performances under him so far have been disappointing and we’ve got to get back on track at the SoL.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m backing us to have learnt our lesson from midweek and come out with a higher tempo to finish off Crewe in a different fashion to how we eventually took all three points against Fleetwood.

I’m sure Alex Neil will be looking for a reaction from the players, and it will be interesting to see if he gets one.