Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland v Crewe Alexandra Preview w/ The Railwaymen Podcast!

What’s the crack?
- How are things over at Crewe currently, and is that a daft question?
- How long has Tim himself been suffering from the terrible affliction that is loyalty to your club?
- So... where did it all go wrong this season?
- Are the Crewe fans as a whole pretty resigned to relegation from League One now?
- How is David Artell faring in all this - are there mitigating circumstances for the position they find themselves in?
- Tim tries his best to terrify us long-suffering Sunlun fans by pointing out how bad things are currently and how a result for them is unlikely...
- Why aren’t Tim’s mates and fellow Railwaymen answering his whatsapp messages about travelling up to the Stadium of Light this weekend?
- All this and much more! Listen in!
How can I listen?
We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.
To subscribe on iTunes, click here.
To subscribe on Acast, click here.
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
To subscribe on Youtube, click here.
Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.
Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.
Loading comments...