Score Predictions: Here we go again... What will the score be tonight then?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Cheltenham 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I am using all the positivity I can muster in not forecasting another loss given that the permanent manager/head coach hasn’t yet been confirmed. Reflecting on how bad the performance was at home on Saturday both in terms of selection and execution of the game, we need a massive turnaround in the dugout and on the paddock. Maybe not having nearly 40 thousand fans around will help our boys focus on getting the best result.

This is hopefully the last time we have to rely on the caretaker management pairing... they have plenty of room for improvement, as 38,500 of us can testify first hand (including me and my lad). The temporary coaches and the team we put out on Tuesday simply have to win this one, or between them, they will have shafted our auto spot hopes in three games, granted with a little help from Johnson’s departing gift over in Bolton.

Big Ross had one chalked off when he shouldn’t have on Saturday, and if any sense prevails there will be wholesale changes in the starting 11. I am sticking with someone who should start, and definitely can score. Out of the starting 11 from Donnie, I only feel confident that Stewart and Pritchard will be there for kick off.

As we are still nursing Pritchard back from injury, big Ross it is.

Stop the rot boys, if this losing run continues, even SuperRoy cannot save us.

Matthew Foster says...

Cheltenham 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

What a mess we’re in right now. Failure to beat a side bottom of the pile with the worst away form in the league, is as depressing as it gets.

We need a manager in, quickly. Somebody who can put a rocket up the proverbial. And out of the underwhelming list of candidates, there’s only one man who stands out...

Tonight's opponents Cheltenham are on a rotten run of form without a win since November.

Knowing our luck they will end that, but perhaps foolishly, I’m backing us to win.

Perhaps I’m giving him too much credit, but surely Mike Dodds will see sense and make changes to a side who’ve now recorded two of the worst results in our history.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Cheltenham 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Just when there is a sliver of optimism the crushing weight of “typical Sunderland” rears its ugly head as is par the course.

We have to get our act together and pray to whoever will listen that we have an actual manager in place by the time we kick-off. The comedy troupe in charge of Saturday’s affair need to keep their distance, and I’d even be worried about their team selection.

Surely Hume, Clarke, Roberts and Matete must come in consideration? Matete and Clarke in particular showed they have something, with the former offering more than some have in a whole season.

We desperately need three points as the wheels are well and truly coming off.

Will Jones says...

Cheltenham 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Sunderland AFC at its finest. A team vying for the title now fighting to stay in the playoffs.

This team is the epitome of a rollercoaster and one that you don’t want to get on with the fear of it breaking down.

Someone needs a battering, there is, once again no confidence in this squad and I honestly don’t know why, we beat Wednesday 5-0 and nothing has really gone right since. Tiredness? Fatigue? There has always been work rate but we cannot win with talent alone, the FA cup showed that.

This team is going out expecting to walk teams and are just getting caught out. If we are urgent and dynamic we will win. If not, the fans will be turning in big numbers.

Martin Wanless says...

Cheltenham 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

The past two games have been absolutely pathetic, and the team selection and performance on Saturday has cost us any chance of automatic promotion.

The people in charge of the football side of the club arrogantly thought we would win against Doncaster regardless, and we all saw what happened. They probably thought they’d win tonight regardless too – and hopefully, they’ve got a massive kick up the arse.

At the time of writing, we still don’t have a manager, and with the prospect of the same ‘managerial’ team taking charge tonight, I have no faith whatsoever in their ability to get a result.

Chris Wynn says...

Cheltenham 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

The last couple of games have been as bad as it gets, and surely the lads will get back on track tonight. I don’t think we’ll have it all our own way, but we’ll scrape through with a narrow win.