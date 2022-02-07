Roker Rapport Radgecast: Sunderland 1-2 Donny Review - Get Keane In Now!

What’s the crack?
- What it says on the tin really - The lads aren’t happy at all after that s***show.
- Player performance woes - what the f*** are they playing at?
- #DoddsOut - The team selection has broken our Gavin...
- Speakman - Gets plenty praise when it’s deserved but does he deserve much praise at all for his failings recently, especially given how significant they could yet prove to be?
- Gav’s Keano Rant™ 2022 Edition - Give Roy what he wants, stop playing games and just get it done aye.
- Is Keane now Kyril and Speakman’s only real option?
- Have the club just s*** the bed in recent weeks - given the lack of defensive cover after selling the couple lads we could’ve done with just after sacking the head coach with no immediate replacement the eve of deadline day - or is this all part of the plan? *chuckles*
- Why aren’t young lads who’ve played most the season being rested (aye we can’t rest Doyle at the moment we know) and how are the professionals at the club ‘shell-shocked’ by results?
- There’s a lot the lads have to say here so I’m giving this a positivity rating of about 3/10 and a radge rating of 7/10. Aye.
Listen in!
