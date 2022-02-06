Lasses Score Predictions: What will happen in Sunderland’s game against the Blades today?

Graeme Field predicts... all things considered, a score draw!

We put in a disciplined, organised and hardworking display in our most recent game, the FA cup defeat away to Birmingham City of the WSL.

Only eventually exiting the competition after conceding in extra time. We are back to league action this weekend, against a talented Sheffield United side who also exited the FA cup, in a 4-1 home defeat to WSL side West Ham United.

They created a number of good chances and their manager Neil Redfearn told sufc.co.uk: ‘You don’t want to get beat, but we’re pleased with aspects of the performance’. They currently sit one place above Sunderland in the Championship table, in 8th position, with 16 points from their 13 games played. The lasses have 12 points from 12 games played.

I watched Sheffield United in their recent 1-1 draw away to Durham Women. Maiden Castle is never an easy place to go, and to come away with a point after an encouraging second-half performance will surely be fresh in the memory of the players and give them confidence going into the game against Sunderland.

I was delighted to see Faye Mullen back from injury in the FA cup tie last week. Although back in the UK, centre half Grace McCatty will still be missing due to suspension, but hopefully influential midfielder Emma Kelly will return from injury to play. Prediction 2-2 draw.

Katie Hume predicts... an absolute classic!

4-3. Sweetman-Kirk is going to score a hattrick in the first half, Katy Watson will come on and score a hattrick and then Keys is going to get the winner.

Boom!

Rich Speight predicts... what the numbers predict!

All the data ahead of this game point to a 1-1 draw. Both teams are struggling for form overall, but both have had decent performances in the last week or so. I can see each gaffer’s tactics ultimately canceling one another out as two teams of young-guns battle it out.

Sunderland tend to score a goal at home, and the Blades a goal away from home... both average a point in such games. I can see the game very much following the stats on this one, and I fancy that Neve Herron will grab ours.

Ant Waterson predicts... a win for the Lasses

It seems like an absolute age since we last played at home and I’m really looking forward to the game. Sheffield United are like us, they invest in youth and play attractive football. This won’t be an easy game at all.

Neve Herron has signed a new deal and I would like to congratulate her. Neve is a captain in waiting at Sunderland and is a credit to her and her family who I know will be just as excited as her. A real statement from Sunderland there.

I expect Emma Kelly to return in place of Holly Manders but the biggest selection headache will be in goal. Claudia Moan was absolutely sensational last week and despite Allison Cowling being in fine form herself, it will be a massive decision not to start Clauds.

Score wise I’m going for a win as usual. 2-1 to the lasses with Keys and Maria scoring. Fingers crossed. Enjoy the game