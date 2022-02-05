Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 Doncaster Rovers - Pathetic from Dodds as Lads lose again

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 5/10

Has to do better for the first goal, backing off is fine but you’ve got to then stop the shot, unfortunately let it underneath his hand. Did improve and made a pair of double saves.

Lynden Gooch: 3/10

Played left wing, right wing back and right back in this game and struggled to make an impact in all three. Had one great chance when played through but heavy touch let him down, did put in some good crosses but without anyone getting on the end of them.

Carl Winchester: 3/10

No idea why we played three at the back in this game or why Carl Winchester started on the right side of that three. Did not look good there, marginally improved second half when at right back.

Daniel Batth: 5/10

Simple ball over the top of him for the opener cut Sunderland open but did OK otherwise. Had a couple of quickfire chances to score late on, one was well saved and the other was headed wide when he should have done better.

Callum Doyle: 3/10

Looks like he is struggling right now, guilty of giving the ball away too cheaply at times and probably in need of a rest.

Dennis Cirkin: 4/10

Started well, finding plenty of space but did nothing with that space. No end product today, despite getting into good positions out wide.

Corry Evans: 5/10

Looked better when Matete came on, allowing Evans to push up. Scored one and had another attempt with almost the last kick of the game. Otherwise disappointing.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Another who looks in need of a break. In and out of the game, struggled particularly following the first goal but picked up in the second and had a good shot well saved by the visiting ‘keeper.

Elliot Embleton: 4/10

Completely anonymous in the first half and although he cut inside and hit the post with a well hit shot in the second half, couldn’t get into the game after the break either.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

The one starter who comes out with positive credit. Although we were very, very poor in the first 45, Pritchard was still working hard and closing down and kept that up after the break. Created our goal with a cross/shot in late on.

Ross Stewart: 5/10

Had a couple of weak headed efforts in the first half, that he probably should have done better with. May have scored in the second but for a combination of the linesman and goalkeeper with the ball potentially over the line.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Was impressed with Clarke when he came on, looked direct and keen to make something happen. Hopefully starts the next game.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Sat in front of the defence and provided them protection late on, didn’t dwell on the ball too much but did look up to see if there was a forward pass on before passing sideways.

Jermain Defoe: 6/10

Amazing to see him back in the red and white of Sunderland but wasn’t provided any service, hard to tell on this cameo but his fitness looked OK.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard.

The only player to come out of the first half with any credit, industrious as usual but little to no movement around him. Better on the ball in the second half, particularly when a willing runner in Clarke came on. Created our goal and usually involved in our best moments.