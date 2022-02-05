Score Predictions: Will Jermain Defoe’s homecoming inspire the Lads back to winning ways?

Last time out...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-0 Doncaster

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We very much need to get back to winning ways, but most importantly we need to steady the ship this weekend - and in light of that, I would happily take a 1 or 2-0 win. Ross Stewart hasn’t scored as prolifically of late, so he has to be the favourite to open our account.

I’ll be there this weekend in person with my son (this trip from the East Midlands was always planned, though Jermain may have swayed me had it not been).

I am really looking forward to being part of the 34,000 fans to see us bounce back, which is a weird feeling given the result a week ago.

A solid win, initial showings from some of the new lads (probably off the bench) and no injuries, and I will complete the 400-mile round trip a happy man. Bring it on.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 4-1 Doncaster

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Who’d have thought that after being drubbed six nil, we’d be looking at almost 35,000 packing into the stadium!

Of course, it’s very much boosted by the highly anticipated return of Defoe, but the timing of it is perfect to firmly get last Saturday out the system.

Not to mention we face a side that have spent every week barring the opening weekend in the bottom four and have the worst away record in the league, with only one win and one draw out of fourteen games!

Whilst I don’t want to get too ahead of myself given the current mood and poor form of our opponents, I can’t see anything other than a routine win for the lads!

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 3-0 Doncaster

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m absolutely gutted that I can’t make this game. The Defoe feel good factor is in full swing and I’m sure it will be bouncing.

We need a reaction following last week’s pathetic drubbing, and Lee Johnson’s departure. Mike Dodds will lead the team and we must get on the front foot.

Other than Defoe’s return, there will be possible home debuts for attacking talent Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, as well as an intriguing possibility of Jay Matete. His stats suggest he is something we have been missing in central midfield and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Doncaster are pretty poor and a good win will cement the feeling of excitement around the club at the moment. Perhaps the eye of Roy Keane will drive us home.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-1 Doncaster

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

What a set of fans we are. After a humping from Bolton, we are set to sell a top amount of tickets to have the SOL rocking this weekend, giving the lads a real reason to push themselves to their limits, especially the newbies.

After Doncaster also conceding a lot of goals to nil last time out, they, one can hope, will have their confidence knocked and an early goal could allow for many more.

With nobody knowing the line up, we can presume Dodds will keep it pretty similar to what LJ was utilising, but it will be interesting to see how it all turns out. But a win is absolutely necessary to take back some points following Wigan’s draw midweek.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 4-0 Doncaster

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

All eyes will be on Jermain Defoe this afternoon, but it’s another new signing who I’m backing for the first goal in a convincing win over Doncaster - Jack Clarke. It was difficult to see any bright spot in last week’s game, but if you looked hard enough Clarke and Roberts offered enough evidence to suggest they could significantly add to our attacking play.

The game at Bolton seems an age ago now, and with Doncaster in poor form and destined for the drop this should be a routine win. Oliver Younger is likely to start for Doncaster - may we wouldn’t have sold him if we’d known how the window would pan out with regards to centre backs – but regardless, I fancy us to win at a canter.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 3-0 Doncaster

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Sunderland did the job last time we took Doncaster on, and I fancy us to win by the same scoreline today - albeit in slightly different circumstances.

If you had told me after that game that by the time we faced Doncaster next, in just over a month, we’d be managerless, with Jermain Defoe in the squad and Roy Keane potentially coming in to take over the reins I would have laughed my head off.

It’s never boring watching Sunderland!