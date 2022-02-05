Share All sharing options for: Sunderland’s Red and White Army - Assemble! Be there today!

We heard you



Saturday's attendance has already surpassed 31,000! What target should we be aiming for... ⁉️#SAFC | @Bradleysfight — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 2, 2022

It’s been an incredibly eventful week to be a Sunderland fan.

A 6-0 drubbing to Bolton now seems an eternity ago and after the events of Monday night, even the sacking of Lee Johnson seems a distant memory. The gaffer divided opinion during his time as manager, and now the club will move on without him.

Johnson hasn’t been the only point of contention amongst fans this season, in fact, this has been one of the most tension-filled years in and among the fan base that I can remember.

Opinions on the manager, recruitment team, club ownership, trajectory of the club and transfer strategies have all been topics that have threatened to split the fans in two.

Yet, in one magical hour, late into the night of deadline day, something magical happened. SAFC fans were wholeheartedly united.

One quality midfield signing, the return of a Legend, and a live stream to end all live streams sent fans into a unified frenzy of excitement unparalleled thus far this season.

This unity is something that could be a really important asset for the stretch run of the season. With 17 games left, we find ourselves still very much in the fight for an automatic promotion spot and the margins are sure to be razor-thin in the run-in.

A packed-out away ends and a full SoL could get us over the line in tough, late-game situations that have plagued us at times so far this campaign.

The full and proper backing of whoever is brought in to manage us the rest of the season could also keep the team from being distracted by outside noise.

A collective, supportive fan voice is desperately needed throughout the circumstances of the last few days, has now come.

So the call now is for fans to make every effort to get to the Stadium of Light this Saturday, to lift this reunified voice as loud as is possible. 40,000+ singing for their club. 40,000+ cheering for their lads. 40,000+ willing the team forward, for one final push towards the promotion we’re all starving for.

For those who make it this afternoon, that would be an atmosphere talked about for years. For those of us who can't make it, it will be a reminder - as we watch the stream - of why we fell in love with the club to start with.

A packed house would also serve as a reminder to the league, that there’s a giant of a club that’s waking from its slumber.

A reminder to the players, of just what it means to wear the red and white shirt.

And a reminder to the world that we’re together as we march with our club, back to where we belong!

Haway!