Roker Rapport Podcast: The big fat Sunderland chat w/ Sky Sports' Tom White!

- Gav finally gets to say something positive about Sunderland after the chaos and heartbreak of the last month or so...
- We get Tom’s thoughts on the performance on Saturday - did he see that coming at all?
- Alex Neil thinks football is often ruined by people talking too much bollocks - so what has he been saying to the lads on the training pitch about the simplicity of the beautiful game?
- A bit of a retrospective about the timing of the sacking of Lee Johnson, the transfer window business in general, and the Keano and Kongolo deals/talks falling through - as Tom is all ITK and well... we’re interested.
- Can Sunderland turn this into a run - is anyone confident about our chances of getting to the play-offs off the back of this result?
- Charlton are coming up - how vital is that for what comes next as we strive (now against the odds) for promotion?
- Max Power got a bit of stick on Saturday - Tom wonders why we keep booing lads who people may not have liked, but who didn’t leave the club on bad terms with the fans?
How can I listen?
We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.
Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.
