Roker Rapport Podcast: A New, New Hope - Wigan 0-3 Sunderland Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- HMS P*ss the Play-offs? Maybe? Without getting too carried away? We can dream can’t we? F*** it - It’s a win.
- A vital first win for the new gaffer which we think may have took everyone - ourselves included - by surprise after looking over that starting line-up; How does Alex Neil build on this result?
- A great team performance - a few issues but not enough to let Wigan get a sniff really - so who stood out for the lads, and where do they think that performance came from?
- MATETE - What do Bomber and Kev make of a lad who is looking like a very smart acquisition?
- Goals from Bailey Wright and a couple great Pennas from Rossco and we’re firing again - The lads think about the vital games to come and the psychological benefits of such things.
- A bit of a look at the madness of League One this season - Do we need to just keep our heads down and hope some of the sides around us start to fall away? Aye, probably.
- All this and much more! Listen In!
