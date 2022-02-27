Lasses Score Predictions: Who will take the points as Sunderland face Palace today?

Free Under-14 tickets

Half-price for #SAFC season card holders

Meet the Lasses



Charlotte Patterson predicts... an exciting score draw!

Both sides are currently in a poor run of form. Despite performances being positive, the results haven’t quite gone the way that either team would’ve liked. I feel like this will a very entertaining battle, with end to end action. Whilst one of the best scoring sides in the league, Palace have the worst defensive records. Meaning the likelihood is we will see goals galore for both both sides.

The lasses have had some very positive and good performances in recent fixtures. Despite the frustrations of the undeserved 3-0 defeat to Liverpool the other week, the lasses have since had 14 days off to recuperate, reflect and refocus their efforts. Grace McCatty will be retuning tot he side following her suspension and hopefully have the likes of Emma Kelly return to the team after her small injury. Neve Herron and Maria Farrugia should also be back from their international duties and hopefully be raring to go.

Palace will have their key players ready to take to the field on Sunday. Ones which Sunderland will certainly need to keep an eye on and try to limit during the game. The likes of Millie Farrow and Siobhan Wilson both have 5 goals each so far this season. The Eagles are notorious for their counter attacking football, pace and long through balls either in between the back line or over the top, so Sunderland will need to keep on their toes when the counter is on and watch any runners.

This is a fixture which could go anyway and just prove to be a tasty affair for both fans and passive observers. The first goal may well ultimately decide which direction the game goes, but both teams are capable of scoring or conceding. So even with a one or two goal advantage, the pendulum may well shift to the other team. I feel like a draw is a respectable result and one the lasses will take. My prediction; Sunderland 2 - 2 Crystal Palace.

Rich Speight predicts... a home win!

I’m going to be at this match, my first home game for the Lasses this season, and I’m taking my family too, so it would be wrong to go for anything other than a win for Sunderland. Even taking sentiment out of the equation, our defensive solidity against Birmingham and Liverpool plus the return of both Grace McCatty after that red card picked up against Lewes and Abby Towers from her spell on Teeside means we will be difficult to score against. It’s also clear that Palace are not the most solid team defensively, and I think this points to a 2-0 win for Sunderland this afternoon.

Graeme Field predicts... a point at home for the Lasses!

We’ve got a great chance to get more points on the board this weekend. We’re up against a good Crystal Palace side who have had a difficult time of things recently. Sunderland manager Mel Reay has found a system that works well for the squad of players we have at the club. Both sides will be targeting a win and we should be in for a competitive game with plenty of good play.

Mel will know about how many minutes the girls got who were away on international duty and how they’re feeling, ahead of an important game. With that in mind, I would play Grace Ede from the start. From what I’ve seen of her so far, I’d love her to get as much Championship experience as she can from now until the end of the season. This will only benefit a player, who already, at the age of 16 is looking a future star.

I was happy with the performances against Birmingham, Sheffield United and Liverpool in recent weeks and I think we’ll get points in this game. If we can get the first goal, I can see a lasses win. However, I’m going for a 1-1 draw.

Ant Waterson predicts... a win at last for Sunderland!

Sunderland are back at Eppleton this Sunday for a rearranged game vs Crystal Palace.

Good news and bad news on the selection front as Grace Mccatty returns after suspension to slot into centre half. However, Neve Herron sits this one out after her controversial sending off against Liverpool last time out.

Palace will be a difficult side to overcome. Like Sunderland they have some terrific young talents coming through and have pace.

However, I’m really confident Sunderland will pull something out the bag this Sunday. The last two games have been very pleasing with a battling draw against Sheff Utd and a superb first half against Liverpool.

I’m going to go for a 2 1 victory with Ramshaw and Manders getting on the score sheet. Haway the lasses.