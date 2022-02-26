Score Predictions: Hearts over heads for Wigan versus Sunderland?

Last time out...

Will and Chris bagged a point each for correctly predicting Ross Stewart would get our first goal, but no one forecast the correct scoreline or even outcome.

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Matthew Foster says...

Wigan 4-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

If I had zero confidence in beating Wigan before Tuesday’s game, I somehow have less than that now.

Wigan in their current form will batter us. We look so sapped of energy and lacking in defensive options to rest players that need it.

They’ve lost five all season, we’ve lost five since January! For two clubs that before Christmas were vying for pole position, we’re now ten points behind them having played three more games.

Knowing Sunderland, we’ll win this. After all, that is how they hook us; inspire hope, then bring us back down to earth with an almighty bang.

However, I’m predicting another miserable day out for the masses of travelling fans.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Wigan 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It’s about time we won and in typical Sunderland fashion, it will come against the team we’re least likely to beat.

Expect an insipid display with plenty of heart in mouth moments and we’ll end up winning against the grain.

Two deflected finishes will see us through, and to an unlikely three points.

Will Jones says...

Wigan 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m not predicting a loss.

Neil needs something. And fast. I don’t think we have that fire or desire we had at Christmas and the defence is extremely weak.

I have no words or understanding of the situation anymore and am just looking for some light at the end of the tunnel

Martin Wanless says...

Wigan 3-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Wigan have a number of goalscorers, have a great mix of youth and experience and keep on fighting to the end. We... don't. I think we’ll play our part in an entertaining game but ultimately come out on the losing side.

Chris Wynn says...

Wigan 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Hopefully, we’ll get something out of this game and, despite our run of form and how desperate we are for a win, a draw will be a decent point. With Ross Stewart back among the goals we’ll hopefully see another from the Scot – and, if we get something this afternoon, it would genuinely be a point to build on.