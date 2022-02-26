Andy’s Player Ratings: Wigan Athletic 0-3 Sunderland - Back to winning ways at the DW Stadium!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Had a slight blip in the first half with a miscommunication with Xhemajli but was largely untroubled. Had a couple of comfortable saves to make and was more proactive in coming for crosses, also did well slowing the game down when needed.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Absolutely nothing came down Wigan’s left, with McClean and Edwards kept quiet. Not only solid defensively but drove forward in the build up to the first two goals.

Bailey Wright: 8/10

Scored in the opening minute of the game and almost had another in the second half but couldn’t quite get his toe to Stewart’s driven cross. Lead the line superbly at the back and didn’t give Wigan a sniff.

Arbenit Xhemajli: 7/10

Making his league debut for the club after such a long injury lay off and looked the part. Had one mix up with Patterson that he got away with but wasn’t troubled by Magennis, competed well in the air and was comfortable on the ball.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Looked more assured today than he has in the last month or so, came out on top in a battle with Callum Lang and ended up pushing him back up the pitch as the match progressed.

Corry Evans: 7/10

A much better showing by Evans, was more aggressive in his closing down and didn’t give the Wigan midfield a chance to get a foothold.

Jay Matete: 8/10

Like Evans, didn’t give the Wigan midfield a second’s peace. Reads the game so well with important interceptions and winning the ball back, very good in the air too.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Linked up well with Winchester for the second goal, had the beating of McClean more often than not without much end product but his hard work and endless running gave Winchester at right back so much cover.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Got an assist early on with his well taken free kick and looked far more involved playing in a freer role just off Stewart. His running, closing down and quality on the ball were vital to the win.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Like Gooch on the other side, not a lot of attacking input today, although did play Stewart through with a well placed effort in the second half. Also like Gooch, his hard work helped cover the full back behind him.

Ross Stewart: 8/10

Led the line to great effect, a couple of well taken penalties, one of which he won himself, played one great ball across the six-yard box that just evaded Wright and shot just wide after being played in by Embleton.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Came on for Embleton as we were seeing the game out but still almost got himself on the scoresheet with a free kick that looked to have hit the post.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Replaced Pritchard late on, not a lot to do but helped keep the ball at the right end of the pitch.

Man of the Match: Ross Stewart

Scored two to take his tally to 22 for the season. Won one of the penalties himself, could have scored one or two more and was an inch from getting an assist. Like the rest of the team, he worked extremely hard and never gave the Wigan defence a moment to rest.