Roker Rapport Podcast: The Wigan v Sunderland Preview w/ The Pie at Night!

What's the crack?

Well since we last spoke things have changed a little - How are things going over at the DW Stadium?

Leam Richardson - He’s done very well this season hasn’t he?

Chris tries to alleviate all Sunlun fans nerves ahead of the match...

How does the Sunderland capitulation look to the rest of the EFL?

How is Charlie Wyke doing at the moment? Also, how are former players McClean and Power performing for the Latics?

Sunderland need 3 points just to stay in the race for the play-off positions but with Wigan chasing the top spot... well... who is this match now more vital to?

All this and much more! Listen in!

