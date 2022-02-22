Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Burton Albion - Last gasp equaliser can’t stop the boos for Lads

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Should have done better with the Burton goal, will be disappointed to be beaten from that angle. Did make a couple of important stops late on with the score at 0-1 to prevent runners in behind from scoring.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Much better tonight overall but did let the runner get in behind him for the visitor’s goal, never gave up and had our best effort before the goal with a late shot that was tipped over.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Typical performance from Wright, solid enough and not overly stretched.

Callum Doyle: 4/10

The lad clearly needs a rest, any ball in behind him seems to be a chance for the opposition.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Did OK defensively but provided nothing of note going forward, needs to provide more of an outlet on the left.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

A couple of bright moments in the first half, with one determined run creating a half chance for Stewart but then some typically wasteful moments in possession.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Cleared one chance off the line in the first half but need a lot more from him when we’re on the ball, seems to coast through games regardless of circumstances.

Jay Matete: 7/10

Enjoying watching Matete play for us, not quite got the final ball yet or a partner for him in fact but he covers so much ground.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Was the leader of the team tonight. Never gave up, provided the assist for the equaliser and ran his socks off trying to get us back into the game.

Jermain Defoe: 6/10

Still searching for full fitness but no clear chances created for him, did have one chance that he hit over the bar and one run in behind and cross just before he went off almost created something.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

A couple of bits of link up play with Defoe were promising, scored the equaliser at the death and worked very hard without much service.

Substitutes

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Some hit and miss crosses after he came on and one corner in particular saw him test the goalkeeper.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Another lively display off the bench for Clarke, always trying to drive at the defence and helped create the goal with a neat pass inside for Pritchard.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Looked better in a more forward role with the home side chasing the game.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

The best player on the pitch tonight. Not one of his most creative games but a real captain’s performance, without the armband, from Pritchard. Led the team, never stopped pressing and most of our best play came from him.