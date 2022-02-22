Score Predictions: Anyone brave enough to predict three points tonight? Anyone? Anyone?

Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Anyone brave enough to predict three points tonight? Anyone? Anyone?

Last time out...

We had a couple of SAFC first goalscorers correct, while the independent hearing fined Malc 1 point for his no show last week.

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland 1-0 Burton

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

After another poor show last Saturday, the lads simply have to start winning again at some time and so I am hoping rather than expecting that to be at home to Burton.

Why, god only knows, as they are the stereotypical side we have struggled against since leaving the Premier League.

Pritch is our dead ball man and I’m seeing this decided by a free-kick, as we are creating very little just now. If Alex N has learned anything at the weekend, however, it will be that what he saw needs to change big time, in every way.

Haway lads, give us at least a sniff of playoff places to keep our interest up till the end of season?

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 2-1 Burton

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Who better to play when bang out of form and low morale, than a side we’ve only beaten twice out of eight attempts, and never on home soil.

Yep, it’s Burton-bloody-Albion. A side who, with the greatest respects, I would like to never ever play again.

A win has got to come at some point, somehow, someway! We can’t keep up this atrocious form for the rest of the season surely!? (That’s not a challenge Sunderland)

I don’t see a clean sheet, but I can see us finally finding some form up top!

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Burton

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I’ll never back us to lose so just got to hope for a reaction.

Trai Hume and Jack Clarke must come into the team, as well as the removal of Corry Evans. He looks finished, disinterested and is a contender for the most pathetic captain I’ve ever seen. Maybe shift Winchester in there in his place.

We need to get into games, back to basics and defend properly. I’d advocate the dropping of Doyle as well if we can accommodate it, maybe someone big from the crowd can bring their boots?

I just want us to play well and actually give us something to shout about that’s not dog’s abuse.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 4-1 Burton

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Does anybody know whether we will ever win again? I sure as hell don’t. But I’m still going to pick it every week.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 0-2 Burton

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: n/a

I’ve got absolutely no faith in this team at the moment – I’m usually a glass-half-full person but after the last few weeks I don’t know how on earth we can genuinely predict a win. Burton are a bogey team for us, beat us earlier in the season, and given we only had one shot on target at the weekend I’m not even hopeful of us scoring a goal. Oh, and former reserve team player Williams Kokolo is playing for them now, so you know what’s going to happen, don’t you?

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-0 Burton

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We need to grind out a result tonight – performance is irrelevant and hopefully, we can do just that. If not, our play off hopes are looking faint. Ross Stewart got back on the goal trail on Saturday, and I’m backing him to get on the scoresheet again.