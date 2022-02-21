Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland 1-2 MK Dons Review - Don’t Look North w/ Jeff Brown!

What’s the crack?
- Where did it all go wrong, Jeff?
- Where do we go from here, Jeff?
- “Aaaaargh Jeff man what’s going on man aaaargh”
- Again we ask the question: What exactly is Alex Neil supposed to do? Whilst also pondering why you might put Pritchard on the wing..
- Kristjaan Speakman - How much does this all come down to the Sunderland Sporting Director’s questionable decision making?
- Sharegate - that all helps the mood doesn’t it?
- Was Defoe signed for any reason at all beyond nostalgia/emotion?
- All this and much, much more! Oh and we play Burton this Tuesday... waheeeeey!
