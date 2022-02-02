Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Could Sunderland be the club linked with a move for highly-rated Aussie boss?

Possible Kisnorbo interest?

Australian outlet FTBL have claimed in an article that an unnamed EFL club are looking to poach Melbourne City manager Patrick Kisnorbo.

The article claims Kisnorbo leading City to the A-League Premiership/Championship double has turned heads and the EFL club are willing to take a calculated risk by appointing Kisnorbo.

Although no club is named or even hinted at in the article, as it stands Sunderland are the only EFL club currently without a manager. Valerian Ismael’s future at West Bromwich Albion is currently in doubt, Stephen Crainey was only appointed as Fleetwood Town boss until the end of the season and Wayne Brown has been named interim boss of Colchester United, but as it stands no other side in the EFL are without a manager.

Kisnorbo, who played for the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town during his playing days, has worked his way through the ranks at the City Football Group owned Melbourne City, starting off as a player and then as a coach with the youth team, through the women’s team and now with the first team.

FTBL go on to claim that City are unlikely to stand in the 40-year-old’s way should a formal offer arrive.

No Rentistas link up

Sunderland were linked with a potential buyout of Uruguayan club SAD Rentistas late last year.

However speaking to Radio Sport, Flavio Perchman, the manager of the group that owns the club, say although Sunderland’s attempt to purchase the club was a serious attempt, they had to pull the plug as it didn’t help the Uruguayan club:

We were confident that it was a serious project, but they only had a few months saying that everything was supposedly positive, but well, at a certain point we pulled the curtain down and said ‘this is it’ because honestly this was very unfocused and it didn’t help us. The SAD is still a company and one day it may be commercialised, but for now we are very happy with the way we have managed it.

Poyet in line for national job

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is expected to be named manager of the Greek national team this week.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since leaving Chilean outfit Universidad Catolica last year, but sportroom.gr say he is likely to be unveiled on Thursday should negotiations progress well.

Poyet has a good reputation in Greece after a short but successful spell with AEK Athens and will succeed John Van’t Schip as manager.